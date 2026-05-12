Brooke USA Wraps Donkey Week and World Donkey Day: Raising Awareness of the Global Donkey Hide Crisis

Lexington, KY (May 12, 2026) – As Donkey Week and World Donkey Day 2026 come to a close, Brooke USA Foundation is reflecting on a powerful week of global awareness, education, and advocacy dedicated to protecting working donkeys and the communities who depend on them.

Throughout the week, Brooke USA used its platforms to educate supporters about the devastating realities of the donkey hide trade and the growing demand for ejiao (pronounced “eh-gee-yow”)—a gelatin made by boiling donkey hides that is commonly used in cosmetics and traditional Chinese medicine products. The campaign highlighted the alarming impact this trade has on both animal welfare and vulnerable communities worldwide.

An estimated 6 million donkeys are slaughtered every year to supply the ejiao market, fueling a global crisis that continues to escalate. Across Africa as well as parts of Asia and Latin America, donkeys are being stolen, trafficked, and slaughtered at alarming rates. As prices soar, illegal activity has surged, with black-market supply chains often relying on theft and unregulated killing. The treatment of these animals is frequently inhumane, with donkeys subjected to horrific conditions and, in some cases, slaughtered in the open, or even just outside their owners’ homes.

The impact goes far beyond animal suffering. For millions of families in low-income and rural communities, donkeys are essential working animals—used to carry water, transport goods, and support livelihoods. The loss of a donkey can be catastrophic, stripping families of their ability to earn income, grow food, access clean water, and send children to school. In many cases, it pushes already vulnerable households deeper into poverty.

Throughout Donkey Week, Brooke USA encouraged supporters to take action by contacting major online retailers, including Amazon and Etsy, urging them to stop the sale of ejiao products on their platforms. Supporters were also educated about the federally proposed Ejiao Act (H.R. 5544), sponsored by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), which seeks to prohibit the trade, import, and sale of donkey hides and ejiao products in the United States.

“As we celebrated World Donkey Day, we also took the opportunity to shine a light on one of the greatest threats facing donkeys today,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “This week was about more than awareness—it was about inspiring action. Donkeys are hardworking, intelligent, and deeply important to millions of families around the world. They deserve protection, compassion, and a future free from cruelty.”

The campaign also celebrated the extraordinary role donkeys play across the globe. Often referred to as the “engines of survival,” working donkeys help families access water, healthcare, education, and economic opportunity in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“Protecting donkeys is not only an animal welfare issue—it is a human one,” Dulin added. “By educating the public, supporting legislation, and encouraging corporate accountability, we can help end the suffering caused by the donkey hide trade and protect livelihoods at the same time.”

Although Donkey Week is coming to a close, supporters are encouraged to make their voices heard. By contacting major online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy, individuals can help push for corporate responsibility and meaningful change. To learn more about the issue and to send a letter directly to the CEOs of Amazon and Etsy, please visit: www.BrookeUSA.org/amazon-and-etsy.

Supporters should continue to encourage members of Congress to sign on to The Ejiao Act (H.R. 5544) and strengthen the legislation’s chances of passage and send a clear message that protecting working animals and the communities who depend on them is a priority. To learn more about the legislation and how to support its passage, visit www.BrookeUSA.org/ejiao-act.

Protecting donkeys is not only an animal welfare issue; it’s a human one. Together, we can protect donkeys, safeguard livelihoods, and end the suffering caused by the ejiao trade. Learn more at www.brookeusa.org.

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About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. Brooke USA committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org



Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org