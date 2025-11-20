Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage Returns to Ocala on January 29

Signature Event Features a Dressage Musical Freestyle Performance to a

Live Symphony Orchestra

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025– Following the success of last year’s sold-out debut, Brooke USA Foundation’s (Brooke USA) Ocala Regional Advisory Council proudly announces the return of Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage to the Ocala community. The second annual event will take place on Thurs., Jan. 29 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the world-class equestrian estate GoldMark Farm, nestled in the heart of the Horse Capital of the World®.

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage will reprise a live performance by the Ocala Symphony Orchestra, representing premier classical musicians from across the region. Under the direction of conductor Matthew Wardell, the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will perform a dynamic program that perfectly complements the fluid choreography of elite dressage riders and their Grand Prix horses. Returning as Master of Ceremonies is Geoff Morgan, who will guide guests through an evening where music and equestrian artistry unite in perfect harmony.

Spectators will be captivated by the beauty of this event as horses, riders, orchestra, and guests share the arena in a breathtaking display of harmony and motion. This year’s lineup is headlined by acclaimed U.S. Grand Prix rider Jim Koford, whose expressive, crowd-pleasing performances have made him a favorite in arenas across the country. Joining him is an impressive group of nationally and internationally recognized riders, including Alexandra Domínguez, FEI-level rider representing Guatemala; Amina Bursese, accomplished Grand Prix competitor; Anna Merritt, Grand Prix competitor and trainer; Eline Eckroth, established dressage rider and trainer; Kerrigan Gluch, U.S. Team member with international FEI experience; and Marta Remilla, international dressage competitor.

The event is once again co-chaired by Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink, who lead a dedicated volunteer committee of Ocala residents. Among them are Brooke USA Board Member Tami Fratis and Young Professionals Council Chair Morgan Measey, whose continued support has helped establish Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage as a hallmark of Ocala’s equestrian and philanthropic community. Together for the second year, they have brought this extraordinary concept to life, uniting music, art, and purpose to benefit working horses, donkeys, mules and the people they serve across the globe.

“The response to last year’s debut was extraordinary, and we knew right away that Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage had to return to Ocala,” said Sally Lewis, event co-chair. “The energy in the arena and the emotion shared between riders, musicians, and guests are unlike anything else. Each note and stride reflect a shared purpose—to improve the lives of working equines and the families who depend on them, both here at home and around the world.”

“Being part of Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage from the very beginning has been such a rewarding experience,” said Laurie Zink, event co-chair. “It’s incredible to see how this idea has grown into something that truly reflects Ocala’s passion for the arts and equestrian excellence. This year’s event takes that vision even further—uniting friends, community partners, and supporters around Brooke USA’s mission to create lasting change across the globe.”

Originally conceptualized by Sally Frick, a member of Brooke USA’s Board of Directors, amateur equestrian, and professional flutist, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage has grown into a celebrated Brooke USA signature event held across three of America’s premier equestrian communities—Ocala, Wellington, and the Foothills of the Carolinas, which hosted the original performance. Each edition captures the distinct spirit of its host city while uniting audiences through the shared artistry of horses, music, and purpose.

“Divertimentos & Dressage reflects what Brooke USA stands for—compassion, community, and a commitment to improving lives across continents that depend on working horses, donkeys, and mules,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Beyond the beauty of the performance, this event represents our mission in motion—supporting programs that strengthen families, promote sustainable livelihoods, and create lasting impact in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage will include a cocktail reception, silent auction, and travel auction. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-performance reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a one-hour concert at 7:00 p.m. showcasing freestyle dressage choreographed to live symphonic music. The night concludes with dessert and coffee alongside the riders and music director.

Ticket options for the 2026 Ocala edition include general admission at $100 per person and individual reserved seating at $150 per person. Guests seeking a premium experience can choose from Concertmaster high-top tables for four at $700, Freestyle tables for eight at $1,300, Prix St. Georges tables for eight at $2,500, or Grand Prix tables for eight at $5,000. To learn more about sponsorship and ticket opportunities, please visit BrookeUsa.org/events.

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage committee is composed of distinguished Ocala residents and community leaders dedicated to supporting Brooke USA’s mission. In addition to Co-Chairs Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink, committee members include: Stacy Furgang, Tammy Gantt, Miriam Gonzalez, Karen Grines, Pam Link, Rachel Metz, Kathleen McGarry, Delaine Walker, Board Member Tammy Fratis, and Brooke USA Young Professionals Council Chair Morgan Measey.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

