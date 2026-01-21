Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage Returns to Wellington for an Elevated, Sell-Out Evening of World-Class Sport, Live Symphony, and Philanthropy

Wellington, FL (January 21, 2026) — Brooke USA Foundation is proud to announce the return of its signature fundraising event, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage, presented by The S.K. Johnston Family and Margaret H. Duprey, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, in the Covered Arena at the Jim Brandon Equestrian Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Following a complete sell-out in 2025—with more than 400 guests in attendance and a record-breaking $185,000 raised—tickets for the 2026 event are selling quickly. The evening once again promises a rare and unforgettable fusion of elite freestyle dressage, live symphonic music, and meaningful philanthropy, all in support of Brooke USA’s mission to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules and the communities that depend on them worldwide.

A One-of-a-Kind Performance Experience

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage is unlike any other equestrian event. Riders, horses, musicians, and guests share the arena as members of the Palm Beach Symphony perform live alongside six breathtaking freestyle dressage performances—creating an emotional, immersive experience that blends athleticism, artistry, and music.

The 2026 program will feature an exceptional lineup of riders, including four U.S. Team members:

JJ Tate

Laura DeCesari

Ashley Holzer

Olivia LaGoy-Weltz

Jennifer Williams

Special Pas de Deux Performance: Molly Maloney & Judy Sloan

Master of Ceremonies for the evening is Brian O’Connor, the announcer of the 2008 Olympics and the 2010 Alltech World Equestrian Games.

An Elevated Evening for 2026

New for 2026, the event format has been elevated to offer a more refined and intimate guest experience. The evening begins with a cocktail reception featuring elegant passed hors d’oeuvres and grazing tables by Chez Gourmet, a full bar sponsored by GettheCook.com / Meat N’ Bone, and a signature welcome cocktail by Sake Ono—the Ono Wellington Sour.

Guests will also enjoy a silent auction, a travel auction presented by charity partner AmFund, and a fully seated, plated dinner and dessert, also catered by Chez Gourmet.

Evening Program

5:30 – 7:00 PM

Cocktail Reception, Silent Auction & Travel Auction

7:00 – 8:30 PM

Live Dressage & Symphony Performances with Plated Dinner & Dessert

8:30 – 9:00 PM

Silent Auction Close-Out & Item Pick-Up

Sponsors & Supporters

Brooke USA is grateful for the generous support of its sponsors, whose commitment makes this extraordinary evening possible:

Presenting Sponsors: The S.K. Johnston Family & Margaret H. Duprey

The S.K. Johnston Family & Margaret H. Duprey Platinum Sponsor: Roseview Farms and Three Wishes Freestyle

Roseview Farms and Three Wishes Freestyle Premier Sponsors: Michael & Hazel Schultz; Winged Foot Enterprises

Michael & Hazel Schultz; Winged Foot Enterprises Performance Sponsors: Valley Bank; Jennifer & Richard Schechter; The Mall at Wellington Green

Valley Bank; Jennifer & Richard Schechter; The Mall at Wellington Green Gold Table Sponsors: Shutts & Bowen; Lynne Foster & Canterworks

Brooke USA is also thrilled to announce the support of HCA Florida Healthcare (Palms West), Printing Sponsor PyraPromotions, with additional support from Phelps Media Group, Meadowbrook Horse Transportation, Meadowbrook Specialists, and Starpoint Dancesport.

Event Leadership

Honorary Chairs: Judy & David Sloan

Judy & David Sloan Committee Co-Chairs: Jennifer Burger & Ashley Wimmer

Jennifer Burger & Ashley Wimmer Past Chairs: Dr. Candace Platz; Karen Nel

The 2026 Divertimentos & Dressage Committee includes: Lisa Bair, Margaret Doyle, Lynne Foster, Selma Garber, Maria Garcia, Irene Greenberg, Stephanie Hecker, Marcia Kulak, Morgan Measey, Leslie Munsell, Barbara Richardson, Lydia Sudick, Susan Thomas Sol, Jennifer Tucker, Aimee Waters, and Collier Wimmer.

Making a Global Impact

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, riders, and guests, Divertimentos & Dressage raised $185,000 in 2025, directly supporting Brooke USA’s work both internationally and within the United States. The 2026 event aims to raise nearly $250,000 in a single night, further advancing the organization’s mission to alleviate suffering and improve livelihoods around the world.

Tickets & Information

Tickets and tables are now available and are expected to sell out quickly. All tickets include the cocktail reception, auctions, live performances, and plated dinner. Tables are limited and must be reserved.

For tickets and event information, visit www.brookeusaevents.org.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer, at Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org or 561-309-9873.

About Brooke USA: The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. www.BrookeUSA.org.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org