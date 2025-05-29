Brooke USA’s Foundation’s Kendall Bierer Honored: American Horse Publications’ NextGen Award

Lexington, KY (May 28, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation proudly announces that Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer is recipient of the 2025 American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media NextGen Award. The prestigious award was presented in Dallas, TX, during the AHP’s Annual Conference at a Special Awards Reception, celebrating young professionals whose commitment, dedication, and service have distinguished them as rising leaders in equine media.

Kendall’s recognition by AHP underscores her remarkable career and ongoing contributions to the equine industry and nonprofit communications. For the past nine years, Kendall has been an invaluable part of Brooke USA’s evolution—from a $200,000 startup charity to a respected national foundation operating with a $2 million annual budget.

Her multifaceted role includes managing the foundation’s major donor pipeline, overseeing graphic design, directing website and social media communications, and executing high-impact fundraising events such as Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressagein Wellington, FL. Her strategic leadership has expanded the organization’s presence into seven key equestrian markets: Wellington and Ocala, FL; Southern Pines and Tryon, NC; Aiken, SC; Lexington, KY; Northern California; and Dallas/Fort Worth, TX.

“We are beyond proud of Kendall for receiving this well-deserved honor,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Her tireless work ethic, creative talent, and passion for our mission have played a pivotal role in our success. She represents everything the NextGen Award was created to recognize.”

Kendall’s background in journalism and women’s studies, coupled with experience at Phelps Media Group, equipped her with the skills to lead high-level communications efforts. She is a true multi-hyphenate—an accomplished writer, designer, strategist, speaker, and relationship builder. Her work has elevated Brooke USA’s visibility, deepened donor engagement, and ensured long-term sustainability for the organization.

The AHP Equine Media NextGen Award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize young professionals under 35 whose careers in equine media shine above the rest. Kendall’s impact on Brooke USA and the broader equine community exemplifies the spirit of this award.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies. To learn more about Brooke USA, please visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

