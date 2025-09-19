Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls and Divertimentos & Dressage Return Strong After Hurricane Relief Year

Hallmark events in the Carolinas support working equines worldwide

Lexington, KY (September 19, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) is bringing back two of its most beloved signature events this October, blending elegance, sport, and philanthropy to raise vital funds for working equines, donkeys, and mules worldwide. After dedicating the past year to urgent hurricane relief efforts, Brooke USA now returns to the Carolinas with Ponies & Pearls on October 19 at New Bridge Polo & Country Club in Aiken, South Carolina, followed by Divertimentos & Dressage on October 23 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Tryon, North Carolina.

“These events symbolize resilience and purpose,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “They bring our community together not only to enjoy equestrian sport and culture, but also to make a lasting impact for the millions of working equines that power families and communities across the globe. The return of Ponies & Pearls and Divertimentos & Dressage this October underscores Brooke USA’s dual commitment: to serve in times of crisis and to sustain long-term programs that advance equine welfare, economic resilience, and community development.”

Leading the way, the Brooke USA Aiken Regional Advisory Council proudly presents the 4th Annual Ponies & Pearls, an invigorating equine celebration taking place during the USPA Northrup Knox Cup® 8-Goal polo match and VIP experience. This signature event, chaired by Board member Katie Roth, shines a spotlight on the enduring bond between people and equines, spanning from the working fields of the developing world to communities here at home.

Presented by dedicated Brooke USA supporters and equine advocates Lynne Rubino and Melinda Shambley, the 4th Annual Ponies & Pearls offers an exhilarating polo match from the exclusive New Bridge Argentine-style clubhouse VIP area, complemented by exceptional culinary offerings, local favorites, and signature cocktails.

Just days later, the spotlight shifts to Tryon International Equestrian Center for the exhilarating 5th Annual Divertimentos & Dressage, presented by the Joe R. & Joella F. Utley Foundation. This dazzling showcase will unite the power of music and equestrian artistry, as the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra performs live while world-class dressage riders and their talented horses deliver breathtaking, choreographed performances.

The evening will feature Brooke USA Ambassador and international dressage rider JJ Tate; Brooke USA Ambassador and western dressage rider Amanda Delgado; Board Member Vicky Busch with Brooke USA Equine Friend Muli; Grand Prix dressage trainer and USDF gold medalist Mike Pineo; USDF Bronze and Silver Medalist and Renovatio Farms head trainer Trayce Doubek; and dressage competitor and Motlow Creek Equestrian owner Jacqui Lanier, all performing to a dynamic mix of classical compositions along with pop and jazz selections.

A highlight of Divertimentos & Dressage will be a celebration of two women already central to the event. Sally Frick, whose vision and passion helped bring Divertimentos & Dressage to life, will be recognized with the Crystal Award, Brooke USA’s highest distinction, recognizing extraordinary champions of the organization’s mission to improve equine welfare. In addition, event Chair Sharon Decker, whose tireless work for the citizens of Western North Carolina during disaster relief and now recovery from the impact of Hurricane Helene inspires the Foothills community every day, will be presented with the Humanitarian Award. Governor Josh Stein recently appointed Sharon to the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC).

Funds raised will directly support Brooke USA’s mission to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules that families rely upon for water, food, income, and transportation in vulnerable communities around the world.

To learn about the events or to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, please visit BrookeUSA.org/brooke-usa-events.

