Call for applicants for American Horse Council (AHC) At-Large Board Opportunities

(Washington, D.C., January 13, 2026): In January 2018, the American Horse Council added two “at-large” seats to its Board of Trustees. The first “at large” seat is filled by the current Chair of the Coalition of State Horse Councils, presently Justine Staten of the Kansas Horse Council. The second “at-large” seat is determined by application. In 2022, the AHC Board of Trustees added a third “at- large” seat designated for a Young Adult (between the ages of 20 – 35 years old) which will also be determined by application.

Beginning February 1st, 2026, the AHC President will accept applicants for TWO “at-large” seats from current AHC members to serve a two-year term on the AHC Board (“at-large” trustees may be elected to serve a maximum of two 2-year terms). These applicants will fill the at-large seat of Christy Landwehr of National Reining Horse Association and Justin Halvorson the at-large Young Adult seat whose terms are expiring. Applicants (and/or their organization) must be willing to commit to the time needed to serve on the AHC board and cover expenses necessary to attend meetings, etc.

In March 2026 the AHC Board of Trustees will review all applicants and elect trustee(s) based upon:

the need for that sector of industry to have a voice not currently represented by sitting trustees, and

the individual’s background and knowledge of the equine industry.

AHC Board Chair, Marilyn Betera, stated:

“As the national organization representing the equine industry in Washington, DC, the AHC strives to be inclusive while ensuring the board is a manageable size and the trustees are strongly committed to AHC’s mission. These additions serve AHC, well as we look ahead at challenges facing the equine industry.”

Christy Landwehr stated, “The American Horse Council Board of Trustees experience has been so beneficial not only to me as an association staff member in the equine industry but also for the two associations I worked for during my term – Certified Horsemanship Association and National Reining Horse Association,” says Christy Landwehr. “I also speak in many university Capstone classes throughout the country and our AHC Equine Impact Study has been a tremendous resource to share with those students.”

Austin Halvorson added “Serving as a Young Adult Trustee for the American Horse Council has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has shaped me, while simultaneously gaining a broader perspective on the diverse aspects of our industry. Sitting on the board opened my eyes to the critical work happening behind the scenes to protect and promote the equine world, and I leave this position inspired by the people I’ve served alongside.”

To learn more or apply, contact AHC President, Julie Broadway, at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org.

Requirements:

Applicant must hold current AHC membership (individual or as designated representative of AHC organizational member).

Shall actively participate in essential tasks related to AHC board.

Shall attend AHC Board of Trustees meetings generally held once a year in person at the AHC Annual Conference in June (3-to-4-day commitment), and three times per year via video conference (minimum 90 minutes per call). Additional ad-hoc meetings may be added as deemed necessary to conduct business.

Representatives are also asked to make every effort to support AHC advocacy events such as annual fly-ins and other congressional meetings as needed. Elected representatives are responsible for their own travel expenses and accommodation for in-person meetings.

Must be mindful of potential conflicts of interest and ensure decisions made during their work with AHC support the AHC mission, goals and objectives and are not based on personal motivations.

Shall be expected to dedicate an average of 8 hours per month to AHC correspondence and tasks. Representative may be asked to also serve on one of AHC standing committees or ad hoc task forces such as Finance, Audit, Membership, Health & Regulatory, Equine Welfare, Show & Competition, Racing or Recreation/Trails/Land Use.

About the American Horse Council: The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

