FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Jera Jordan

jjordan@usef.org

Calling All Parents: Is Your Child Passionate About Horses?

US Equestrian is dedicated to providing educational opportunities and bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. We are now proudly introducing Stable Stars, US Equestrian’s Kids Club. Complete with a full stable of educational games and activities, Stable Stars is completely free and ready to bring the joy of horse sports to your entire family.

By having your child join the herd, you will receive quarterly emails including:

Themed coloring pages



Fun activity pages centered around horses



Exciting activities for your child to do to learn about horses



An educational video tailored to your child’s learning



Fun facts and hilarious jokes



And so much more!

To register your child, just follow these simple steps:

Visit usef.org/fan/kids-club

Once you log in, go to your US Equestrian Dashboard at members.usef.org

Click the Stable Stars Kids Club

Enter your child’s first name and birth year and hit submit.

Check your email for your welcome materials and print off their official Kids Club certificate!

About US Equestrian Youth Programs



US Equestrian understands that young riders are the future of our sport. We encourage youth to enjoy horses and horse sports and provide them with education and support for their equestrian endeavors. Our youth programs range from introductory activities for new and aspiring equestrians all the way through scholarships and awards that reward them for continued interest and dedication to the horse community. Learn more at www.usef.org.