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CONTACT: Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

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Can Wearable Technology Help Us Better Understand What a Horse Is Experiencing?

International team of scientists and equine professionals gathers in Colorado to explore how wearable technology can measure brain activity, physiological responses and sleep patterns to inform equine care, learning, training and management and advance horse welfare.

SEDALIA, Colorado, October 9, 2026 — What if technology could help us better understand what is happening inside a horse—not by relying on a single measurement, but by looking at several biological signals at the same time?

That question brought an international, multidisciplinary group of scientists, veterinarians, researchers and technology specialists together September 30 through October 4 at Happy Dog Ranch Horse Sanctuary in Sedalia, Colorado, for five days of field research, data analysis, discussion and collaborative scientific exploration.

The multidisciplinary team included:

C. Mike Tomlinson, DVM, MBA, an equine veterinarian with extensive international equestrian and veterinary experience.

Sarah Matlock, PhD, Manager of Research and Evidence-Based Practices at Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center.

Stephen Peters, PsyD, ABN, a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist and equine neuroscientist.

Paul Meyers, Founder of EquiBrain, based in Belgium, contributing expertise in information technology and ambulatory electroencephalography (EEG).

Christine Fuchs, Dr. med. vet., an equine veterinary specialist at Tierklinik Lüsche in Germany with expertise in equine sleep assessment. Dr. Fuchs participated remotely, sharing her expertise and contributing to the scientific discussion.

Supported by the Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF), the gathering focused on the rapidly developing field of wearable technology and its potential to provide objective measurements of equine nervous system activity, physiology, behavior, sleep and well-being.

Rather than studying one measurement in isolation, the team explored simultaneous multimodal monitoring—collecting several types of data from the same horse at the same time.

The concept is straightforward: one device may measure aspects of brain activity, another physiological responses such as heart rate, while others may help document movement, behavior or sleep. When those measurements are synchronized, researchers can begin asking more meaningful questions about how they relate to one another and what they may reveal about the horse’s experience.

Across the five-day gathering, the group combined hands-on field research with real-time data review, analysis and discussion. Researchers evaluated incoming information as it was collected and refined protocols along the way. This allowed the team to examine not only what the technology can measure, but also the practical challenges involved in obtaining reliable information from moving horses in natural environments.

The work has an important welfare goal.

Science has become increasingly capable of identifying indicators associated with pain, stress and distress in horses. This collaboration also aims to explore the other side of the equation: Can measurable biological signals help researchers identify states associated with comfort, rest, engagement and positive well-being?

The long-term objective is not to replace observation, horsemanship or veterinary judgment, but to add objective information that may deepen understanding of the horse and help inform decisions about care, handling, training, learning and management.

Pebbles Turbeville, EdD, CEO of the Horses and Humans Research Foundation, participated in the collaboration and helped support the Foundation’s role in bringing researchers and resources together to advance science benefiting horses and humans.

Michelle Snook served as Scientific Coordinator, helping organize the research gathering, participating scientists, technology, travel, logistics and resources needed to bring the multidisciplinary project together.

Happy Dog Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit horse sanctuary in Douglas County, Colorado, provided volunteers, lodging, meals, classroom and presentation space, an indoor arena and access to a population of more than 60 horses living in pasture environments around the clock.

That environment allowed the group to move between scientific discussion and practical field testing while working with horses in settings closer to everyday life than a traditional laboratory.

The gathering was designed not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a continuing international scientific collaboration.

The team intends to build on the information collected in Colorado, develop research suitable for peer-reviewed publication and make useful findings accessible to veterinarians, researchers, equine professionals, caregivers and the broader horse community around the world.

The work will continue into the 2027 Horses and Humans Research Foundation Conference in Kissimmee, Florida, where members of the collaborative team will come together again and share aspects of their work with a broader community of researchers, practitioners and equine professionals. The conference provides an important opportunity to move the work beyond the research setting—allowing others to see what is being explored, ask questions, exchange ideas and consider how emerging science and technology may ultimately translate into better-informed practices for horses and the people who care for them.

Participants anticipate meeting approximately twice each year and inviting additional scientists from the United States and abroad whose expertise can strengthen future projects. By bringing different disciplines, countries and technologies together, the group hopes to create an environment where researchers can challenge ideas, share resources, improve experimental methods and develop collaborative field studies that might be difficult for any one researcher or institution to accomplish alone.

At the center of the effort is a common question:

How can science and emerging technology help us listen more carefully to what the horse may already be telling us?

The team extends its appreciation to the Horses and Humans Research Foundation for supporting the gathering and to Happy Dog Ranch Horse Sanctuary, its staff and volunteers for providing the horses, facilities, hospitality and hands-on assistance that made the collaboration possible.

To learn more about HHRF visit www.horsesandhumans.org.



Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules