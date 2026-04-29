Can You Spare A Pair? We Need Your Riding Attire!

When supplies at The Rider’s Closet run low and we put out the call, our generous equestrian community is always there for us and those we serve!

As we ramp up for the 2026 riding season, we once again need your help in replenishing our depleted inventory. We’re hoping you have some gently used riding apparel and boots you no longer need and are ready to pass along. We’ll take it from there and make sure everything gets into the hands of deserving fellow riders.

We are currently low on/out of these highly requested items:

Ladies’ tan show-quality breeches, sizes 22R-30R

Ladies’ navy or black show coats, sizes 0-6

Ladies’ long-sleeve white show shirts, XS and S

Ladies’ schooling breeches, sizes 22R-28R

Ladies’ schooling tops, all sizes

Men’s breeches, sizes 28R-34R

Youth breeches, sizes large, 12R and 14R

Youth, ladies’ and men’s paddock boots in very good condition

We also welcome any other ladies’, men’s or youth show or schooling apparel you have to send. For safety reasons, the only items we cannot accept are helmets and protective vests. We also do not accept tack/horse apparel.

Donations may be mailed to:

The Rider’s Closet

108 Village Square

PMB 309

Somers, NY 10589

Donations may be dropped at:

Manhattan Saddlery | New York, NY

RIDE | Bedford, NY

The Horse Connection | Bedford, NY

Dapper Horse | Brewster, NY

If you are local to northern Westchester County, NY, and would like to drop off your donation, please contact us at riderscloset@equusfoundation.org.

Founded by Georgina Bloomberg in 2006, The Rider’s Closet became an EQUUS Foundation program in 2019. Recipients of Rider’s Closet apparel include equestrians from scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, veterans programs, therapeutic riding centers, equestrian camp programs, equine charities, programs for disadvantaged youth, and individual riders in need. All donations to The Rider’s Closet are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Over 1,000 individual riders, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities received over 11,500 items of new and gently used riding apparel in 2025!

Our list of recipients grows every year. Our ability to serve them is only possible because generous riders and equestrian apparel companies keep the donations coming!

You can help make dreams come true for deserving riders!

equusfoundation.org/riderscloset

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

View release and photos here