Carlie Pollmeier, Four Sixes Ranch Marketing Manager, Named to Cowgirl Magazine’s 30 Under 30 List

GUTHRIE, Texas — The Four Sixes Ranch is proud to announce that Carlie Pollmeier, Marketing Manager for the legendary ranch, has been named to Cowgirl Magazine‘s prestigious 30 Under 30 list, which honors young women making an impact in the Western industry and beyond.

Carlie Pollmeier serves as the Marketing Manager for the iconic Four Sixes Ranch, where she leads branding, creative strategy, and social media efforts. Raised in southwest Kansas, she grew up rodeoing and raising livestock, experiences that shaped her passion for the Western way of life. A Kansas State University graduate in Agricultural Communications and Journalism, Carlie is dedicated to honoring the ranch’s legacy while modernizing its presence.

“I am truly grateful and humbled to receive this honor. The good Lord has blessed me with the opportunity to give back to an industry that has given me so much, and it is something I will forever be thankful for” said Pollmeier.

The Cowgirl 30 Under 30 list highlights women under the age of 30 who are leaders, innovators, and advocates within Western culture, agriculture, fashion, media, and business. Pollmeier joins a distinguished group of honorees who are helping shape the next chapter of the Western way of life.

“Carlie represents the next generation of Western leadership,” said Carley Myers, SVP of Marketing at the Four Sixes. “Her creativity, work ethic, and deep respect for the ranch’s history have made a meaningful impact on how the Four Sixes is experienced and understood today.”

This recognition underscores the Four Sixes Ranch’s ongoing commitment to cultivating talent and preserving the values of the American West while embracing modern innovation.

For more information about the Four Sixes Ranch, visit 6666ranch.com.

