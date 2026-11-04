Cashel Company Unveils New Brand Identity and Website Built for Every Horse Owner

New look, new tagline and a redesigned shopping experience mark the next chapter for the horse care brand trusted since 1993

[Granbury, Texas] — November 4, 2026 — Cashel Company, a maker of fly protection, saddle pads, tack and barn gear for horses and horse owners, today launched a new brand identity alongside a redesigned website at cashelcompany.com. The rebrand introduces a new logo, color palette, photography style and tagline, “Cashel: For Your Horse.”

The new look reflects a shift in who Cashel speaks to. The company’s roots are in English riding, and for years its brand reflected that. But Cashel’s customers have always spanned every discipline, from barrel racers, ropers and ranchers to dressage riders, 4-H families and weekend pleasure riders. The rebrand positions Cashel as the brand for every horse owner, no matter how they ride or whether they ride at all.

“Cashel is for anyone who throws hay over the fence,” said Billie Bray, Chief Marketing Officer. “That’s who we’ve always made our protection and products for. This rebrand doesn’t change who Cashel is. It gives people a clearer picture of the brand they already know and trust.”

What’s new

A new logo . The updated wordmark sits alongside sister brands Classic Rope and Classic Equine while keeping its own character, including a C mark with a nod to the horseshoe.

A palette pulled from the barn . Cashel Orange remains the lead color, supported by earthy tones inspired by red dirt, sun-faded canvas, weathered leather and aged brass.

Real-life photography . New imagery shows horse life the way it actually looks, from early-morning feeding to fitting a fly mask before turnout.

An easier way to shop. The new website is built to help customers compare options and find the right fit the first time. New fly protection packaging, rolling out to retailers, follows a consistent layout and is color-coded by size and style, with a QR code linking to fit help and the full product line.

The rebrand is guided by Cashel’s mission to make life with horses better, and its five core values: Care, Show Up, Solve What Matters, Celebrate the Journey and Belonging.

To learn more about the rebrand, read “For Your Horse: Why Cashel Rebranded”. Cashel products are available at cashelcompany.com and through dealers nationwide.

About Cashel Company

Since 1993, Cashel Company has made dependable products that make caring for horses easier, safer and more enjoyable. Its line includes fly masks, fly sheets and fly boots, saddle pads, saddle bags, tack, horse care and barn gear. Cashel is part of the Equibrand Products Group family of brands, which also includes Classic Equine, Classic Rope, Rattler Rope, Martin Saddlery and Xpert Equine.

Media Contact

Nicole Speeding

Digital Marketing Outreach Coordinator

nspeeding@equibrand.com