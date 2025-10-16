Catalog for Keeneland’s Second Championship Sale Now Online

Event is Oct. 29 in Del Mar Paddock

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 16, 2025) – Keeneland has announced that the catalog for the second Championship Sale is now live and features a curated selection of elite racehorses, breeding stock, stallion shares and breeding rights. The sale will take place Wednesday, Oct. 29 in the Paddock at Del Mar just days before the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

The live auction for the Championship Sale will commence at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Attendance is by invitation only, with bidding available in-person, online and by phone.

The auction’s interactive catalog – featuring photos, videos, speed figures and detailed information about each entry – is available at Championship.Keeneland.com.

The Championship Sale features these offerings:

Lifetime breeding right to millionaire and Grade 1 winner Constitution, sire of multiple Grade 1 winner and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) candidate Mindframe, exciting young sire Tiz the Law and others. The leading son of Tapit at stud, Constitution stands at WinStar Farm in Versailles, Kentucky. Randy Gullatt consigns the lifetime breeding right.

Stallion share in Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner and $4.5 million earner Life Is Good, who also stands at WinStar. The multiple Grade 1-winning son of Into Mischief was represented by his first crop of yearlings at Keeneland’s recent September Yearling Sale, where they commanded prices of $1.25 million, $1.025 million, $725,000, $700,000, etc. The 2.5% fractional interest is consigned by Christie DeBernardis, agent.

Stallion share in Mindframe, multiple Grade 1 winner and leading contender for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 1. He is scheduled to enter stud at historic Claiborne Farm in Paris, Kentucky, in 2026. The 2% fractional interest is consigned by Claiborne Farm, agent.

Stallion share in Not This Time, which includes the income associated with this share from his 2025 breeding season. Already the sire of nine Grade 1 winners, he is the leading sire of black-type winners in 2025 with 22 and second by graded stakes winners with 12. He stands at Taylor Made Stallions in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The 2% fractional interest is consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

Lifetime breeding right to leading sire, champion and Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Nyquist, who stands at Darley in Lexington. He leads all sires with 10 Grade 1 performers in 2025 including Cavalieri, Argos and Velocity. Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa, agent consigns the lifetime breeding right.

20% ownership interest in 2024 Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna, now retired to Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa. In three racing seasons, Thorpedo Anna won 12 races in 16 starts, including the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) among 10 graded stakes, and earned $5.4 million. Out of the Uncle Mo mare Sataves, she is from the family of Grade/Group 1 winners Eskendereya and Balmont. The 20% fractional interest is consigned by McPeek Racing Stables, agent for Richard M. Edwards.

25% ownership interest in Bentornato, the leading candidate for the Cygames Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1). Never off the board in 10 career starts, the six-time winner has earned more than $1.2 million. A narrow second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Del Mar last year as a 3-year-old, Bentornato enters this year’s championships off a career-best 5¼-length victory at Churchill Downs. Jose D’Angelo, agent, is consigning the 25% fractional interest.

More about the Keeneland Championship Sale

Keeneland designed the Championship Sale to be an innovative, creative experience that would appeal to new participants in Thoroughbred racing as well as to current owners.

“The inaugural Championship Sale last year at Del Mar was such a fun, energetic event that added to the sales marketplace,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We are looking forward to building on that momentum and are thrilled at the caliber assembled in this catalog.”

“This second edition of the Championship Sale will be another exciting, one-of-a-kind event around one of the greatest stages in our sport,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “This year’s sale promises to be a star-studded event. We thank Breeders’ Cup, Del Mar and the sellers for enabling Keeneland to present this event.”

Interested bidders are encouraged to visit Championship.Keeneland.com for more information and are required to pre-register to bid either in person or remotely. All horses cataloged will be offered remotely but will be available for inspection by appointment with their sellers in their respective locations.

