Celebrate Horses at BreyerFest: Midsummer Fair July 10-12 in Lexington, Kentucky + Online at BreyerHorses.com

3-Day Hybrid Event Unites Horse Lovers Worldwide

for Nordic-Themed Equine Celebration

(Pequannock, NJ—May 20, 2026) — Grab a flower garland and revel in the magic of Scandinavian culture, rare Nordic breeds, and the horse-human relationship at BreyerFest: Midsummer Fair, when the annual hybrid event returns to Kentucky Horse Park, July 10-12, 2026. The mecca for Breyer model horses, over 200 real horses, and horse lovers of every age, join the 3-day celebration in-person in Lexington or virtually from anywhere online at BreyerHorses.com.

“The idea of Midsummer Fair is about renewal and embracing our connection to the natural environment,” said Jaime Potkalesky, Breyer’s Director of Events. “Scandinavia’s Midsummer celebrations usher in prosperity, good luck, health, joy, and love of community. Every year at BreyerFest, we come together to celebrate our love of all horse breeds, the joy of creating art and collecting, and the opportunity to be together,” she explained. Over 30,000 annually attend BreyerFest in person, traveling from every state and beyond. “Seeing the faces of guests meeting the real-life versions of their favorite model horse is magical. We all experience a small shift just by spending time with a horse—whether for the first time, or the hundredth—and are better for it.”

Setting the stage for featured Scandinavian horse breeds is the 2026 Celebration Horse Corgi Hill Flinka, a 15-year-old Norwegian Fjord mare who’s shaken the dressage world’s status quo, earning her Wisconsin owner Alexandria Andrasko both FEI Bronze and Silver Medals. “I really think dressage is for everybody and every horse,” said Andrasko, who bought the mare sight unseen at age three. “This is my journey with her. I really didn’t think about what it would mean to other people to see a non-traditional breed doing this,” she explained, “but people look for her at shows – the Fjord doing FEI (International level) classes!”

Other Nordic breeds that you’ll want to meet in Lexington include: flashy Knabstupper stallion Pyxis av Drӧmmarna, the Gotland Pony stallion Öjvind, Icelandic stallion Vindur from Dalalif, and more. These and many other horses will be giving live demonstrations and meeting-and-greeting with guests all weekend, including autograph sessions with owners and riders.

From live horse demonstrations to presentations with equine stars, photo ops abound. Look for Breyer horse Vanner mare, Kiss Me Kate, rare Criollo Jaguel Hilton, a son of the legendary American Quarter Horse sprinter, Apollitical Jess, and more. Also featured will be the return of popular Western Dressage groups and fan-favorites like Truly Unsurpassed, Tennessee Walking Horse history maker The Wicked Wolf as well as breed demonstrations and history lessons from the Rocky Mountain Horse Association (the breed originated in eastern Kentucky).

This year’s daytime show will prominently feature Sylvia Zerbini and her herd of 12 Arabian liberty horses and a group of gifted performers. Rebecca M. Didier, author of the 2026 book The Greatest Horse Trainer of Earth: The Sylvia Zerbini Story, remarked, “Sylvia Zerbini is a one-of-a-kind performer and a phenomenal producer of equine entertainment of unparalleled quality. It is incredibly special that BreyerFest is an event where we all can experience Zerbini’s breathtaking talents and catch a glimpse of what is truly possible in the company of horses.”

BreyerFest also features workshops, seminars, shopping, contests, model horse shows, and a look at cultures of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland to tie into 2026’s Midsummer Fair theme. Simply sharing a moment painting a Stablemates model in the Craft & Activity tent with other guests imbues a special meaning to a perk included for every ticket holder.

For those who aren’t able to travel to Kentucky, the BreyerFest broadcast brings worldwide online participants together with host Kimber Goodwin and roving reporter Morgan in the Park. This dynamic duo takes viewers up close and personal to everything happening at BreyerFest, including in-depth interviews with guest horses and their owners, riders, and trainers, as well as the artists behind the creation of Breyer’s models, and so much more during the three-day broadcast on BreyerHorses.com.

With no need to stick to a schedule, virtual attendees can also enjoy a front row view of the Covered Arena’s daytime performances on their own time throughout the weekend, as well as the full roster of this year’s seminar presenters.

“From the Horse’s Mouth,” a guide to BreyerFest from the planning team, is a must-read for all guests— whether you’re a new fan or a seasoned attendee. If you’re joining us in Kentucky or streaming with us from afar, there’s a customized First Timer’s Guide just for you.

For those headed to Lexington, the In-Person Guide to BreyerFest is as close as your mobile device: https://online.fliphtml5.com/sgoqo/011226_BF26-FirstTimersGuide_KM-Inperson/#p=1

The Virtual First Timer’s Guide to BreyerFest is chock full of useful information for online attendees to make the most of the Midsummer Fair merriment no matter what time zone they’re in. https://online.fliphtml5.com/sgoqo/011326_BF26-Virtual-FirstTimersGuide_KM/#p=1

Meanwhile, make a beeline to the BreyerFest Blog and Breyer’s social media pages for all the latest news on the event!

Let’s talk tickets! – get your in-person or online virtual BREYERFEST 2026 TICKETS today.

All ticket types include three full days of equestrian fun! General Admission in-person tickets begin at $35. Online Virtual Access admission begins at $30.

About BreyerFest®

Now in its 37th year, BreyerFest is a 3-day equine extravaganza and country fair where more than 30,000 fans come together with 200+ live horses and thousands of model horses at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington each July. From model horse shows and hands-on workshops, to real horse demonstrations and equine celebrities, BreyerFest is the hub of the model horse hobbyist world—where creative animal lovers of all ages celebrate their passion. A hybrid event with online ticket options—enthusiasts from over 100 countries livestream BreyerFest virtually from everywhere in the world – BreyerFest is for horse lovers of all ages.

About Breyer Animal Creations®

One of America’s most iconic toy brands, Breyer Animal Creations is a division of Reeves International, Inc., a family-owned, NJ-based manufacturer and distributor honored with the nation’s prestigious Horse Industry Vision Award. Celebrating its 76th anniversary in 2026, Breyer has championed horses and animals for generations. Breyer’s dedication to creating authentic, realistic model horses for play and collecting inspires a vibrant, devoted international community that considers Breyer far more than a brand, but a lifestyle.

Learn more at www.BreyerHorses.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Macejko

cell: 973-714-4923

smacejko@reevesintl.com