Celebrate National Horse Protection Day — All Month Long This March!

March 1 marks National Horse Protection Day — a reminder that horses across America can fall vulnerable to neglect, abandonment, and the slaughter pipeline when owner circumstances change.

Founded in 2002 by Lynn Coakley, the EQUUS Foundation began with a simple but urgent realization: too many horses of all breeds and disciplines can find themselves with nowhere safe to go when their owners can no longer care for them. What started as a personal mission has grown into a national movement to protect America’s horses throughout their lives.

Today, the EQUUS Foundation is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body 100 percent dedicated to the dual mission of working to protect horses from peril while strengthening the bond between horses and people.

The welfare of horses depends entirely on human responsibility. A financial setback, illness, job loss, divorce, or an ill-advised sale can quickly put a horse at risk. Every horse deserves lifelong safety, dignity, and compassionate care.

That’s why National Horse Protection Day is now a month-long call to action throughout March — shining a spotlight on at-risk horses and inviting the public to be part of the solution.

Join the Movement This March to Protect America’s Horses!

The first step is simple, powerful, and free:

Sign the EQUUS Foundation #HorseProtector Pledge

Signing the #HorseProtector Pledge costs nothing — but it sends a powerful message: Horses are not commodities. They are sentient beings who deserve protection and lifelong care.

When thousands of Americans add their names, it demonstrates clear public support for stronger protections, responsible aftercare, and humane treatment at every stage of a horse’s life.

Your voice matters. Your signature matters.

Be a Star for America’s Horses

Share the #HorseProtector Pledge with your friends and fellow horse lovers

Follow the EQUUS Foundation on social media

Help raise awareness about at-risk horses

Together, we can create a future where no horse falls through the cracks.

Join us. Stand up. Speak out.

Because protecting horses isn’t just a one-day commitment — it’s a promise.

Be A Star for America’s Horses and Let Your Voice Be Heard

Sign the #HorseProtector Pledge at equusfoundation.org/star

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550