CELEBRATE THE DIVERSITY OF THE HORSE WORLD UP CLOSE AT EQUINE AFFAIRE

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, September 3, 2025 – Meet-cutes happen in the horse world all the time – but we’re willing to bet a bucket of horse treats that more meet-cutes take place at Equine Affaire than anywhere else! That’s all because of our Breed Pavilion, Horse & Farm Exhibits, and the hundreds of associations, organizations, and individuals who enroll their horses and farms in our breed exhibits every year. For almost thirty years, our attendees have looked forward to meeting horses and horse-people of all different breeds, disciplines, and types at Equine Affaire, and we’re beyond excited to be prepping for another incredible long weekend of fun introductions and matchmaking at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts this November.

Everyone is invited to join us on November 6-9 at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, for the 27th annual Equine Affaire in New England. Tickets are on sale now at equineaffaire.com, including single-day tickets and four-day admission passes. General admission includes access to hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations; the largest horse-related trade show in the east; the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition; multiple educational experiences and exhibits; the new Donkey Extravaganza; and of course, the Breed Pavilion, the Horse & Farm Exhibits, and the Breed Bonanza.

The Breed Exhibits at Equine Affaire will be open Thursday, November 6, through Sunday, November 9. Hundreds of horses and donkeys representing dozens of different breeds, disciplines, and types will be on site to populate the exhibits over the weekend. Their owners and breed representatives will be right alongside them, ready to teach and share about what makes each breed or type of equine unique. Under saddle demonstrations of the breeds featured in the Breed Pavilion will also be conducted throughout the weekend in the main clinic arenas, which means attendees can develop a new appreciation for the conformation, characteristics, and aptitudes of horses of different breeds and types.

Both the Breed Pavilion and the inaugural Massachusetts Donkey Extravaganza will be stationed in the Stroh building, located within easy walking distance of our various trade show buildings. Dedicated to all things long-ear, the Donkey Extravaganza will include its own educational program and a dedicated demo ring, photo opportunities with donkeys, and a wing of donkey-related vendors. The demo schedule for the Donkey Extravaganza is coming soon! Bookmark https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/donkey-extravaganza/ today to stay tuned.

The Horse & Farm Exhibits will be housed in C-Barn. The Horse & Farm Exhibits are the perfect place to meet horses and people from local farms, learn about stallions standing at stud, and meet horses for sale – as well as horses up for adoption! The Adoption Affaire will take place during the event, featuring dozens of healthy, adoptable horses from various breeds, disciplines, types, and ages. The adoptable horses will be presented by ASPCA Right Horse representatives or by representatives from many local horse shelters, sanctuaries, and rescues, who work year-round to find forever homes for horses and donkeys in need. If you’ve ever been curious about New England rescues and sanctuaries, the Horse & Farm Exhibits are the place to visit and learn about how to support the important work of these organizations. Looking to meet your next right horse? Consider adoption at Equine Affaire! Information about adoptable horses will be available a week or two prior to the event via our website and social media channels, but the best way to meet your new best friend is by attending the event in person.

With a little over two months to go until show time, there’s still time to enroll your horse and farm at Equine Affaire! Applications are available online for the Breed Pavilion here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-breed-pavilions/ and for the Horse and Farm Exhibits here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-exhibit/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-horse-farm-exhibits/. For questions, email Jessica Feasel, our horse exhibits coordinator, at jfeasel@equineaffaire.com.

Equine Affaire is also excited to announce that the Breed Bonanza, proudly sponsored by Sentinel by Kent & Blue Seal, will return on Sunday, November 9. This unique under-saddle class is designed to highlight horses from across the industry. Open to all breeds and disciplines, the class will be evaluated on the quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout by our panel of three judges. It’s the perfect opportunity for horses and riders of all types, shapes, breeds, and disciplines to shine, and for one lucky adult winner and one lucky youth winner to become Breed Bonanza Champions! Exhibitors in our Breed Pavilion receive one complimentary entry, which means our attendees will enjoy the chance to watch some of the very same horses they’ll meet over the course of the event strut their stuff in the class on Sunday. Applications for the Breed Bonanza are open until September 5. You can apply, review the rules, and find out more at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-breed-bonanza/.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Buy your tickets online, or tickets and four-day passes will also be available for sale at the gates of the event. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking.

Book a room with any one of our 2025 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; LRP Matting; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Double D Trailers; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

