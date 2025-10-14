Back on Track® USA

Announces Strategic Partnership with

Desert International Horse Park

Pottstown, PA — Back on Track USA is proud to announce a long-term partnership with Desert International Horse Park (DIHP), one of North America’s premier equestrian venues. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing equestrian sport, prioritizing horse welfare, and fostering an inclusive, world-class environment for competitors and spectators alike.

“Back on Track has long been a fan and admirer of Desert International Horse Park. DIHP, as is known by many, has become a world-class destination that puts horses above all else. What drove Back on Track to DIHP was DIHP’s multi-faceted mission that aligns in so many ways with what drives Back on Track,” says James Ruder, CEO and Managing Director of Back on Track USA.

Nestled in the high desert of Southern California, DIHP has quickly become a must-attend destination for riders and families alike, offering top-tier competition facilities, world-class amenities, and an unwavering focus on safety, opportunity, and community.

“DIHP focuses on several key core principles. These principles are the foundation for what makes DIHP so special and why Back on Track was committed to building a long-term partnership with them,” says Yvonne Williams, Marketing Coordinator for Back on Track USA. Those guiding principles — The Horse Park is as Good as It Gets, Keeping Horses Happy and Safe (from Biosecurity to Footing), Building Sport, and Making the Horse Park Your Happy Place — serve as the cornerstone of DIHP’s vision and align deeply with Back on Track’s mission to enhance the health, performance, and recovery of horses and riders through innovative textile technology.

“Being a global leader in delivering health and wellness benefits to people, pets, and horses through our innovative and functional textile technology comes with a responsibility we do not take for granted,” Williams adds. “This includes helping support like-minded organizations and people that are committed to our sport now and in the future to help ensure that open space and the opportunity to enjoy our animals remain strong.”

The partnership has also been received with enthusiasm from the DIHP team. “Back on Track embodies the spirit of the industry we serve, bringing natural health and wellness products to people, pets, and horses. Our commitment to Back on Track is about serving our riders, our grooms, and our visitors, and we could not be more excited about this partnership and the opportunity to share more as it progresses,” says Lori Hill, Strategic Sponsorship Director for Desert International Horse Park.

Together, Back on Track and DIHP are setting a new standard for excellence, wellness, and community in equestrian sport.

Media Contact: Marketing@backontrackusa.com

About Desert International Horse Park

DIHP encompasses nearly 1.6 million square feet of competition and riding space, the Desert International Horse Park is one of the largest equestrian facilities in North America. Offering 18 weeks of world-class competition from October through March, the facility is a destination location for thousands of equestrians, their horses, family and friends for several months annually. Competitors from all over the world travel to Thermal, CA, to not only compete but to enjoy everything the desert has to offer. To learn more about our world class facility visit us at www.deserthorsepark.com

About Back on Track

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies combine modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA Class 1 devices. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.

Media Contact:

Marketing@backontrackusa.com