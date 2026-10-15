CHA Auction Features Equine Safety and Success Guide™ Toolkits

Horse professionals can bid for a chance to win one of three toolkit collections, each accompanied by a professional consultation with Randi Thompson.

Three Equine Safety and Success Guide™ toolkit collections are featured in the Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) 2026 online auction. Horse professionals can bid for a chance to win one of these donated collections, each including a professional consultation with Randi Thompson, founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network™ and Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant.

The auction is part of CHA’s 2026 International Conference activities, with proceeds supporting the CHA Scholarship Fund and helping individuals pursue equine education and certification opportunities. Bidders have an opportunity to obtain practical resources for their operations while supporting professional development across the horse industry.

Three Toolkit Collections Supporting Everyday Horse Operations

Each donated collection addresses a different area of horse program management or instruction and includes practical guidance, examples, and tools that professionals can adapt to their own operations. Each is a separate auction item with its own consultation with Thompson.

Rules & Expectations Toolkit Collection™

Clear expectations help establish the foundation for successful relationships among horse professionals, riders, parents, boarders, and staff. This collection focuses on developing, communicating, and consistently applying rules and expectations throughout a horse operation. Its resources address boundaries, rule violations, documentation, follow-up, and the challenges that arise when expectations are not understood or followed.

The winning bidder also receives a professional consultation with Randi Thompson to discuss their operation’s rules, communication challenges, and ways to adapt the collection’s resources to their specific needs.

Complete Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection™

A rider evaluation involves more than determining whether someone can walk, trot, or canter. It provides an opportunity to understand a rider’s experience, balance, confidence, communication, and ability to work with a particular horse. This collection offers a structured approach to observation, documentation, horse-and-rider suitability, and decisions about appropriate instruction and next steps.

The winning bidder also receives a professional consultation with Randi Thompson to discuss their current evaluation practices, ask questions, and explore how to incorporate the resources into their program.

The First Lesson Experience™ Toolkit Collection

The first lesson can shape how a new rider or family feels about a horse program. This collection focuses on creating a welcoming, organized introduction that helps professionals learn about new clients and establish expectations from the beginning. It covers the experience before arrival, introductions to the horse and facility, initial observations, communication, and follow-up, with an emphasis on an appropriate, positive experience for both the rider and the operation.

The winning bidder also receives a professional consultation with Randi Thompson to discuss their first-lesson process and ways to create a more welcoming, organized, and successful experience for new riders and their families.

Practical Resources, Supported by Professional Judgment

The Equine Safety and Success Guide™ is designed to help horse professionals go beyond simply having written policies or educational materials. It encourages thoughtful decisions, clear communication, and consistent practices that can be implemented in everyday operations.

“The goal of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ is to help horse professionals take a closer look at the decisions they make every day,” said Thompson. “Sometimes the smallest changes in how we communicate, evaluate, or establish expectations can make a tremendous difference in the experiences we create for our horses, riders, clients, and staff.”

The Guide is being developed with input from horse professionals through the Equine Safety and Success Network™, a free pilot community where participants help develop, test, and improve the Guide in real operations. The collections are intended to support professional judgment, not replace it, and the included consultations give auction winners an opportunity to discuss how the materials apply to their own horses, clients, staff, and facilities.

Supporting CHA Scholarships

CHA supports equine education and professional development through certification programs, educational resources, and conferences. Proceeds from its online auction benefit the CHA Scholarship Fund, helping create opportunities for individuals seeking professional education and certification.

“Organizations like CHA play an important role in supporting continuing education for horse professionals,” Thompson added. “I’m pleased to contribute resources that encourage thoughtful professional practices while helping support scholarship opportunities for others in the horse industry.”

Bid for Your Chance to Win and Support CHA Scholarships

Horse professionals and supporters of equine education are invited to visit the CHA online auction and bid for a chance to win one of the three Equine Safety and Success Guide™ toolkit collections, each with its own professional consultation with Randi Thompson. Winning bids support the CHA Scholarship Fund. Readers are also encouraged to explore the other auction items and share the live auction link with friends, colleagues, riding instructors, barn owners, trainers, and others throughout the horse industry.

Visit the CHA Online Auction and Place Your Bids:

https://www.32auctions.com/CHA2026auctionlink

Explore the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ Toolkit Collections:

https://randithompsonlive.com/equine-safety-and-success-guide-toolkits/

About Randi Thompson

Randi Thompson is an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant, CHA Master Instructor and Clinician, and equine industry educator with more than 40 years of professional experience. She founded the Equine Safety and Success Network™ and created the Equine Safety and Success Guide™, practical resources designed to help horse professionals strengthen communication, decision-making, and consistency in their operations.

About the Certified Horsemanship Association

The Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) supports education, professional development, and certification for horse professionals through its programs, conferences, and educational resources.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

https://randithompsonlive.com/