Champion Barrel Racer Caroline Boucher is Equiwinner’s Newest Ambassador

Champion barrel racer Caroline Boucher is the latest rider to be sponsored by Equiwinner™.

A native of Quebec, Canada, Boucher has placed in numerous futurities, derbies and rodeos over the years, including the BFA Futurity Finals Long Go Winner (2023); Old Fort Days Futurity Champion (2023); OKC Futurity Slot Race Champion (2022); Pink Buckle Futurity Champion (2020); Southern Rebel Futurity Reserve Champion (2020); Lance Graves Futurity Reserve Champion (2019); Isabella Quarter Horses Futurity Slot Race Reserve Champion – Edna (2019); and the Kinder Cup Futurity Slot Race Winner (2019), among others. Many of her most notable titles were earned aboard horses she trained herself, and most recently she won the Patriot 1D at Will Rogers Coliseum and the American Contender Qualifier, earning a berth into the 2026 Central Regionals.For years, Boucher and her husband, Olivier, owned and operated a training, boarding and coaching operation in Canada, but with so much of her time being spent competing and teaching clinics in the United States, they sold their ranch in 2023 and transitioned their operation to Texas.

Boucher has long been a loyal Equiwinner customer, using the patches on her horses for everything from hydration for long hauls, coat condition, fly prevention, EIPH, tying up and more.

“I’ve seen great results on my horses [with Equiwinner],” said Boucher. “I love Equiwinner patches.”

“With such a full roster of equine athletes in her care at any given time, Caroline has had the opportunity to see the wide range of benefits Equiwinner can provide depending on what each horse’s needs and deficiencies are,” said Barbara Socha, owner of Signal-Health, the North American distributor of Equiwinner. “Caroline is a consummate horsewoman and is very careful about what products and supplements she uses on her horses, and her results in the Barrel Racing world speak for themselves. What’s not to love. I am thrilled that we’ll be sponsoring her.”

About Equiwinner

Equiwinner is a patented, non-transdermal electrolyte balancing patch. Since electrolytes are involved in every physiological process in the body, when you restore them to perfect health, a number of conditions can disappear, including EIPH (bleeding), tying-up, anhidrosis, headshaking, overall dehydration and more. The 10-day treatment is not only safe, effective and easy to use, but also will not trigger any type of drug test and have no side effects. To learn more, visit signal-health.com