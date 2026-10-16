Cherie DeVaux Announced as Keynote Speaker for AQHA Pro Horsemen Academy

History-making Thoroughbred trainer will share career insights at the Boehringer Ingelheim AQHA Pro Horsemen Academy, January 12-14, 2027, in Las Vegas.

Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Cherie DeVaux will headline the Boehringer Ingelheim AQHA Pro Horsemen Academy as keynote speaker, January 12-14, 2027, at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

DeVaux made history in 2026 when Golden Tempo (TB) won the Kentucky Derby, making her the first woman to train a winner of the iconic race. The pair followed that achievement with a Belmont Stakes victory, making DeVaux the second woman to train a Belmont Stakes winner.

During her keynote, DeVaux will share experiences, successes and insights from her career, including her landmark 2026 season with Golden Tempo. Her journey offers a compelling perspective for equine professionals working to build successful businesses and pursue their own goals in the horse industry.

Centered on the theme “Lead Like a Coach,” the 2027 academy will explore how equine professionals can develop the people who contribute to their programs’ success. Through hands-on learning, expert-led sessions and networking, attendees will gain tools to strengthen their leadership and business skills.

The academy brings together professionals from across the equine industry to learn about financial success, effective customer communication, conflict resolution, marketing and other topics essential to running a successful business. Its goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge, skills and mindset to help their businesses thrive.

The event package includes:

A choice of two or three hotel nights at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

Two and a half days of educational courses.

Admission to the welcome reception and two social hours.

Two breakfasts and two lunches.

Registration is open. To learn more about the Boehringer Ingelheim AQHA Pro Horsemen Academy and register, visit www.aqha.com/academy.

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