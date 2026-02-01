Chewy Joins A Home for Every Horse as New Sponsor to Support Horses in Need

Longmont, CO – February 1, 2026 – A Home for Every Horse, a program within the Equine Network Foundation, dedicated to helping horse rescues and their animals, proudly announces Chewy as its newest sponsor. This partnership underscores Chewy’s commitment to animal welfare and its mission to make a positive impact on the lives of pets—and now, horses—across the country.

Through this collaboration, Chewy will help us provide awareness for the rescue industry as well as essential resources and support to equine rescue organizations participating in the A Home for Every Horse program. These efforts will help ensure that rescued horses receive the care, nutrition, and rehabilitation they need while awaiting adoption.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chewy as a sponsor,” said Melissa Kitchen, President, Equine Network Foundation and A Home for Every Horse. “Chewy’s dedication to animals aligns perfectly with our mission to give every horse a chance at a better life. As they further expand their equine footprint, we look forward to partnering with them on this initiative, their support will make a meaningful difference for rescues and the horses they serve.”

Together, Chewy and A Home for Every Horse aim to raise awareness about the growing need for volunteers, donations and adopters to support to rescues nationwide.

For more information about A Home for Every Horse and how you can help, visit ahomeforeveryhorse.com.

A Home for Every Horse is a program of the Equine Network Foundation, a 501c3 committed to supporting research, education and the mobilization of resources for the welfare of the horse. To make a donation to help further our mission visit https://equinenetworkfoundation.org/support.

Media Contact:

Melissa Kitchen

mkitchen@equinenetwork.com