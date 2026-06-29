Chincoteague’s Wild Ponies Inspire New Children’s Book Swirl: My Wild Island Pony

June 29, 2026—Award-winning equine journalist and author Susan Friedland announces the release of Swirl: My Wild Island Pony, a beautifully illustrated picture book inspired by Virginia’s iconic Chincoteague Ponies. The release arrives just ahead of Chincoteague’s peak summer season, when national attention turns to the island’s famed wild pony herd.The 32-page storybook, debuting July 1, features original watercolor illustrations by acclaimed Virginia artist and equestrian Cameron Rouse.

The launch kicks off a month of celebrations leading to Chincoteague’s 101st annual Pony Penning Week, a time-honored tradition culminating in the Pony Swim, when wild ponies splash their way from Assateague Island to Chincoteague.

Blending travel and the timeless bond between children and horses, Swirl invites young readers to discover one of America’s most treasured equestrian traditions.

“I hope Swirl gives children the same sense of wonder I felt when I first discovered the Chincoteague Ponies on the pages of Misty of Chincoteague,” said Friedland. “If my book encourages even one reader to dream bigger, visit the island someday, or simply fall in love with horses, I’ll consider that a success.”

To celebrate the launch, Friedland will appear at several special events throughout July:

July 6 Virtual Pony Paint-Along Launch Party

Party with author Susan Friedland and illustrator Cameron Rouse during an interactive Zoom featuring a pony painting lesson, behind-the-scenes stories, giveaways, and reader Q&A. Register for the Zoom event at https://bit.ly/swirlpony.

July 10-12 BreyerFest

Susan will appear at BreyerFest at Kentucky Horse Park, the nation’s premier celebration of model horses alongside the International Chincoteague Pony Association and Registry. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, learn more about Chincoteague Ponies, purchase signed copies of Swirl, and take pictures with a life-sized Misty replica.

July 28-31 Chincoteague Island Pony Penning Week Events

July 28 | Chincoteague Pony Drill Team Open House (10:00-1:00)

July 29 | Beebe Ranch Book Signing (1:00 PM)

July 30 | Sundial Books & Chincoteague Island Library (2:00-5:00 PM)

July 31 | Chincoteague Pony Center (1:00 PM)

Media are invited to request interviews with Susan, digital review copies of Swirl: My Wild Island Pony, and high-resolution images by contacting Susan directly.

Story Ideas for Media:

The Untold Story of Chincoteague’s Buyback Foals — Exploring one of the island’s most unique traditions

— Exploring one of the island’s most unique traditions Behind the Scenes of Writing a Children’s Horse Book — From concept to publication

— From concept to publication The Making of Swirl — How three horsewomen (author, illustrator, and production designer) collaborated to bring a beloved pony tradition to life

Swirl: My Wild Island Pony (Saddle Seeks Horse Press) is available through the author’s website, SwirlPony.com, and Amazon.

About Swirl: My Wild Island Pony

Swirl: My Wild Island Pony is a story that will delight horse-loving families, fans of Marguerite Henry’s classic stories, travelers who love Chincoteague Island or dream of visiting someday, and anyone who believes books can inspire real-life adventures.

About Susan Friedland

Award-winning equine journalist Susan Friedland is the author of Marguerite, Misty and Me and a recognized speaker on the life and legacy of Marguerite Henry. A lifelong horse lover, former middle school teacher, and co-host of the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast, Friedland presents programs for schools, libraries, equine organizations, and literary events nationwide. Swirl: My Wild Island Pony is the seventh title in Friedland’s stable of books, continuing her focus on equine history, storytelling, and the horse and human bond.

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

626-203-6518

saddleseekshorse.com