Chromatic Fund Commits Nearly $100,000 to Advance  Sport Horse Welfare Research

The Chromatic Fund, a collaborative initiative dedicated to improving the health and welfare of sport horses, today announced it will fund nearly $100,000 for two critical research projects through The Foundation for the Horse. The funded research projects will focus on supplements and steroid use.

Established in honor of the late U.S. show jumper Chromatic BF, this fund is a partnership between the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), US Equestrian (USEF), Chromatic’s breeder KC Branscomb, and The Foundation for the Horse. Its purpose is to support science-based research and education on the appropriate use of medication, supplements, and therapeutic interventions in high-performance equine athletes.

“We applaud the Chromatic Fund Advisory Group for quickly using its funds to immediately start impacting the welfare of sports horses through research,” said Dr. Tracy Turner, AAEP and The Foundation for the Horse President. “We look forward to getting this fund to the level that it can dramatically impact programs and research projects, ensuring the safest opportunities for these high-level equine athletes to compete and find success.”

Funded Research Projects: Focus on Supplements and Steroid Use

The two research projects selected for funding address pressing health and safety concerns for veterinarians and horse owners:

1. Project: Effects of vitamin E supplementation on vitamin K status in healthy horses

Investigator: Dr. Carrie Finno, University of California, Davis

Project Significance: If high-dose vitamin E promotes bleeding, it could be especially devastating for competing horses suffering from Exercise-Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage (EIPH). The goal is to definitively determine if this common supplement poses a risk of promoting bleeding in horses.

2. Project: Safety of single high vs. repeated low-dose steroid use

Investigator: Dr. Lauren Schnabel, North Carolina State University

Project Significance: The research will measure blood concentrations of glucose, insulin, cortisol, and ACTH after injections and use radiographs to look for evidence of laminitis. The findings will provide equine veterinarians with critical, evidence-based guidance on the safest administration protocols for steroid joint injections.

“Our horses and the people who care for them deserve best-in-class information about the appropriate use, efficacy, and risks of various medications, supplements, and therapies,” said Branscomb. “This landmark cooperation between AAEP and USEF will enable horses to continue to compete in sport while living happier, healthier, and safer lives.”

“Partnering with the AAEP, The Foundation for the Horse, and Ms. Branscomb is the perfect partnership to set this education and research program on the right path to success,” said Bill Moroney, USEF CEO.

To learn more or to support this fund, visit The Chromatic Fund.

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is transforming the lives of horses through equine veterinary education and scholarships, medical research, natural disaster relief, and support for working equids and horses in need. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, The Foundation is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. The Foundation awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support annually to help horses worldwide. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

