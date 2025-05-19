Claiborne Farm and Lane’s End Farm Return as Co-Sponsors of Thoroughbred Makeover Former Broodmare Division

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that Claiborne Farm and Lane’s End Farm have returned as the co-sponsors of the Former Broodmare division at the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America. The 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover takes place on October 8-11 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The Former Broodmare division offers a competition avenue at the Makeover for recently-retired broodmares to compete alongside the traditional retiring racehorse division in all ten offered disciplines. Broodmares are pinned and recognized separately, competing for their own pot of $10,000 in prize money.

“At Claiborne, we’ve always believed in supporting the full journey of a horse—from the foaling barn, to finish line, to retirement,” said Claiborne president Walker Hancock. “Supporting the Former Broodmare division is an extension of that commitment, helping ensure these mares have the visibility and opportunity they deserve as they begin a new chapter of their lives.”

The RRP’s Thoroughbred Makeover is the most visible of the organization’s efforts to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, inspiring more equestrians to partner with Thoroughbreds to discover the breed’s athleticism, trainability and versatility. The Former Broodmare division first debuted as a pilot program in 2023, recognizing the retiring broodmare as an underserved population within the Thoroughbred industry in need to efforts to increase demand and visibility to aid in their transition to new careers.

“Lane’s End is proud to once again sponsor the Former Broodmare division at the Thoroughbred Makeover, and support the Retired Racehorse Project’s tireless efforts to raise the profile of aftercare, showcasing the diverse talents of the off-the-track athlete,” said Lane’s End’s Bill Farish. “The concept of a broodmare division is a unique opportunity, giving more mares purpose, and helps to highlight their abilities beyond their breeding career.”

The 2024 class of former broodmares at the Makeover included 20 mares registered for competition, with an average age of 10. While close to half of the class was retired from breeding for reasons unknown to the participating trainers, about a third of the class retired due to reproductive issues, rather than advanced age or lack of success of offspring either commercially or on the track.

“We applaud Claiborne and Lane’s End’s continued commitment to the Former Broodmare division and to improving outcomes for retired broodmares overall,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Meaningful support and partnership from the breeding and racing industry such as this is essential for those working in the aftercare space to innovate and scale programs on behalf of the horses.”

The Former Broodmare division is also supported by Maryland Horse Breeders Association. Eligible broodmares will have produced a foal or have been bred in the 2023 breeding season or after, as reported by The Jockey Club, and need to have had one lifetime start or published work. They may not have had prior shows or competitions before December 1, 2024, when training for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover opened across all divisions. Late applications are still being accepted through June 27 for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover; learn more about the Former Broodmare division, eligibility requirements and the Thoroughbred Makeover at TheRRP.org.

Established in 1910, Claiborne Farm ranks among the most iconic and successful Thoroughbred horse farms in the world. Located in Paris, Kentucky and owned by the Hancock family, Claiborne has bred and raised some of the sport’s most celebrated equine athletes. Additionally, the great Secretariat is among many of the breed-shaping stallions that have called Claiborne home over the years.

Since 1979, Lane’s End has helped shape the sport of Thoroughbred racing. Encompassing more than 2,300 pristine acres in the heart of Central Kentucky, Lane’s End is one of the world’s premier Thoroughbred farms. It has been the home to hundreds of Thoroughbreds, including legendary stallions A.P. Indy, Kingmambo and Dixie Union, current leading sires Candy Ride, Quality Road, Twirling Candy and Liam’s Map as well as world-class broodmares like Weekend Surprise and Zenyatta.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

