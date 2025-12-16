Clare Staples THE WILD BOYS OF SKYDOG available just in time for Christmas

AVAILABLE NOW

A Stunning Tribute to America’s Wild Mustangs

THE WILD BOYS OF SKYDOG

CLARE STAPLES

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of The Wild Boys of Skydog by Clare Staples.

Skydog Ranch and Sanctuary covers over 9,000 acres in Malibu, California, and Bend, Oregon, where wild horse advocates are working tirelessly to save captured Mustangs and return them to freedom. To date, Skydog has rescued over 300 wild horses and 50 donkeys and mules, with a special focus on finding and reuniting bonded families who may have once roamed the American West together but who were separated during the roundup process. In this striking book, the follow-up to Wild Horses of Skydog: Blue Zeus & Families, Skydog founder Clare Staples recounts tales of liberty lost and the dramatic extents to which some Mustangs will go to flee captivity or rejoin their family bands. She describes the

mission that drives her and the Skydog team to identify and locate iconic wild horses that have been removed from public lands, and then secure them in order to assure them freedom at the Sanctuary for their remaining years—whenever possible, in the company of their original wild herdmates.

In these pages, gorgeously illustrated with hundreds of dramatic photographs, readers meet thirty horses, the “Boys of Skydog,” who once, as stallions, roamed the American West. They lived freely, loving and protecting their bonded partners and family bands until roundup separated them from their herds and forced them into captivity. With all they’ve ever known taken away, and some of them of advanced age, their prospects for adoption and life in human care were dim. But beginning with the legacy of the extraordinary Blue Zeus, Staples has devoted special energy to saving “Wild Boys” and bringing them to her Sanctuary in the hills of Oregon. There they are reunited with family or grouped to form bands of brothers who can once again exercise the instincts of vigilance and protection as they care for each other and roam as natural herds. Incredibly moving, inspiring, and offering the hope of wildness and beauty preserved for future generations, this book is for every animal lover and all those who honor the natural inhabitants of the American West. A percentage of all sales goes toward supporting Skydog Ranch and Sanctuary.

CLARE STAPLES is the founder and president of Skydog Ranch and Sanctuary in Malibu, California, and Bend, Oregon, which provides long-term homes for formerly free-roaming wild horses gathered from the American West by the United States government. Staples is a lifelong wild horse advocate, managing the Sanctuary with a passion and commitment that has helped make her one of the world’s leading voices on the plight of Mustangs and the myriad social and political issues that surround them (skydogranch.org).

“The horses and what they taught us always led the way. They guided us, and showed us how to do

this through everything they told us—and yes, horses are always talking, if you choose to listen.”

—CLARE STAPLES

