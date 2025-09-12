Classic Equine Refreshes Best-Selling Leg Protection With New Colors

Classic Equine energizes its top-selling leg protection line with a vibrant new collection of fall colors and patterns. Available while supplies last, this seasonal update features colors exclusive to this release. Neon Flower, Violet Purple, Pueblo, and Techno colors and patterns are featured across the Legacy2™, Flexion by Legacy, ClassicFit, DyNo Turn, and Flexion No Turn product lines.

Give your horse a new look this fall while maintaining the protection and performance that Classic Equine is known for.

The DyNo Turn Bell Boots now come in Neon Flower, Pueblo, and Techno colors, protecting horses during overreach with a shaped design that shields the hoof, heels, and coronet band. Made from 2520 denier DynoHyde with shock-absorbing center and jersey lining, they are water and stain resistant. Reinforced straps and a contoured fit ensure security, offering protection, durability, and comfort. Check out the new Violet color in the Flexion No Turn Bell Boots, which feature an innovative honeycomb-shaped flexion panel for superior protection.

ClassicFit boots are now available in Violet Purple, Neon Flower, and Pueblo. The lightweight, supportive boot features a quick application, popular among trainers and horsemen. Its sling style offers natural movement and protection, with an ergonomic design, bound edges, and a unique inner splint pad for superior safety.

Legacy2™ boots now come in Violet Purple, Neon Flower (full set), and Pueblo (full set). The patented Cradle Fetlock System offers suspensory protection that mimics horse tendons and ligaments, protecting against injuries and supporting natural movement. It cradles the fetlock, reinforces stopping, turning, and accelerating motions, and includes a shock-absorbing pad for maximum protection. Widely trusted by professionals, these boots suit all ground conditions and events.

Flexion by Legacy® boots are now in Violet Purple. The Classic Equine Flexion by Legacy® features the patented Cradle Fetlock System, offering great support for the horse’s fetlock and joints. An upgrade from Legacy2, it has abrasive-resistant cells on the cradle that move and stretch individually, supporting without restricting movement. Its tight fit keeps out dirt, making it ideal for speed events.

To find these products at a retailer near you, head to: https://links.classicequine.com/FindMyDealer

###

About Classic Equine: A leader in innovation, Classic Equine continues to be one of the most trusted sources for equine performance products. Using the best materials and designs available, Classic Equine provides the equipment that riders rely on every day to enhance performance and excel in their given sport. Classic Equine is a part of the Equibrand Products Group family of equine product brands based in Granbury, Texas.

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

Digital Marketing Outreach Coordinator

nspeeding@equibrand.com