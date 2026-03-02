Classic Equine Releases Chain Link Rope Halter

The Classic Equine Chain Link Rope Halter is crafted from 100% marine-quality polyester, offering UV resistance and long-lasting, colorfast durability. Made with high-tenacity fibers, it provides ultra-low stretch for reliable performance. Strategically placed knots enhance training and communication, giving you better control and precision.

“This halter has a really good feel and body, it stays open, and has knots that are placed on pressure points to help with communication. The links make it easy to lightly bump and get your horse off of it.” -Brad Vance, Equibrand

Made from 100% marine-quality polyester, UV-resistant and colorfast

High-tenacity durable fibers with ultra-low stretch

Strategically placed knots to aid in training and communication

Provides reliable performance and control

Comfortable and long-lasting for daily use

Get it at your local dealer today: https://classicequine.com/ce/Details/HALTERCLBK

#ClassicEquine #PlayToWin

About Classic Equine: A leader in innovation, Classic Equine continues to be one of the most trusted sources for equine performance products. Using the best materials and designs available, Classic Equine provides the equipment that riders rely on every day to enhance performance and excel in their given sport. Classic Equine is a part of the Equibrand Products Group family of equine product brands based in Granbury, Texas.

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

nspeeding@equibrand.com