Clear Communication. Better Events. Stronger Partnerships. Virtual Town Hall for Event, Ag & Equine Facilities and Promoters Tuesday, February 17 | 2:00 PM CST

In the high-pressure world of event, agriculutre, and equine facilities, communication can make – or break – an event day.

On Tuesday, February 17 at 2:00pm Central Standard Time, industry professionals are invited to participate on a dynamic Virtual Town Hall focused on strengthening communication strategies across event facilites and promoter partnerships.

From coordinating vendors and managing staff to responding to real-time challenges, clear and consistent communication is essential to operational success. This interactive session will explore practical tools and proven approaches that help teams perform with clarity, consistency, and confidence.

Why Communication Matters

In event environments where timelines are tight and expectations are high, communication drives:

Operational efficiency

Staff alignment

Vendor coordination

Guest satisfaction

Crisis response

Key Focus Areas:

Setting clear expectations for open, respectful discussion

Establishing clarity, consistency, and confidence in messaging

Effective pre-event briefings and post-event debriefs

Communicating under pressure

Avoiding mixed messages that create confusion on event day

Communication Channels: What Works & When

The Town Hall will also addess strategic use of communication tools include:

Email vs. text vs. phone – chooseing the right tools at the right time

Social media for public- facing updates

Internal platforms such as radios, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and event software

Creating a single source of truth to eliminate misinformation

Participants will engage in open discussion centered on critical industry question:

What communication breakdowns cause the biggest issues on event days?

This virtual forum is designed to encouraged honest conversation, shared experiences, and actionable strategies that facilities and promoters can implement immediately.

Register at: https://www.laec.info/event-6562262

For additional details contact The League Administrative Office at LeagueAEC@gmail.com or by calling (803)400-6978

Media Contact:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com