Coalition of State Horse Councils to Host Provocative November Webinar on the Future of State Horse Councils

Washington, D.C., September 22, 2025 — The Coalition of State Horse Councils & American Horse Council will host a thought provoking webinar this November 17th at 3PM ET designed to engage, challenge, and mobilize state horse councils across the country.

Led by Justine Staten, Chair of the Coalition of State Horse Councils, this session will ask bold questions about the relevance, impact, and future direction of state horse councils. With many councils facing leadership transitions and an increasingly complex landscape of equine issues, the time has come for honest reflection and renewed collaboration.

Webinar Highlights:

Are state horse councils necessary? Have they served their purpose?

What role should state horse councils play in tackling state and local issues?

Do state horse councils have a succession plan to protect institutional knowledge?

How can councils share strategies and unite around local zoning, land use, and land loss issues?

In addition, American Horse Council staff will spotlight urgent equine issues that demand coordinated action, including:

Bush track racing

CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations)

Trails and public land access

“This isn’t just another webinar,” said Staten stated. “It’s an opportunity for every state horse council to look inward, assess our relevance, and recognize that we share more common challenges than we realize. By coming together, we can build stronger strategies for the future.”

The program is designed to spark meaningful dialogue, encourage councils to compare approaches, and highlight where collaboration can make the greatest impact. From succession planning to advocacy on pressing equine welfare and land use issues, the Coalition is calling on all state horse councils to actively participate.

Event Details:

Date: November 17th

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Where: Zoom

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/oORp21nlQDSIMgrwRIto8A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

About the Coalition of State Horse Councils

The Coalition of State Horse Councils brings together equine advocates from across the nation to address shared challenges, strengthen state horse councils, and promote the long-term health and sustainability of the horse industry.

About the American Horse Council: The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the horse industry in Washington, D.C. It represents breed registries, state horse councils, and other stakeholders to promote and protect the interests of the equine industry.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org