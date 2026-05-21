Colorado Horse Rescue CEO Katherine Gregory Appointed to American Horse Council Board of Trustees

Colorado Horse Rescue (CHR) of Longmont, CO is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Gregory, has been appointed to the American Horse Council (AHC) Board of Trustees, effective June 21, 2026. Gregory will fill the General At Large seat previously held by Christy Landwehr. Kimbrell Hines was also appointed to the AHC Board of Trustees as the Young Professional At Large.

“The American Horse Council plays an essential role as the unifying voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C.,” said Justin Davis, Chairperson of Colorado Horse Rescue. “We have deep respect for the Council’s leadership in advocating for the health and long-term sustainability of the horse industry. Katherine’s appointment reflects both her leadership and the growing recognition of equine welfare perspectives within national industry conversations.”

Julie Broadway, AHC President, added, “The American Horse Council thrives on the diversity of knowledge, expertise and passion of our Board of Trustees and our committee members. Katherine and Kimbrell will be excellent additions to our work and conversations.”

Gregory brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across for-profit, nonprofit, and public-sector organizations. As CEO of Colorado Horse Rescue, she leads one of the nation’s longest-standing equine rescue and rehabilitation organizations dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and rehoming horses in need. She holds an MBA and MMM from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join a board that brings together such a breadth of expertise and perspective,” said Gregory. “The equine industry is stronger when we work toward shared goals, and I look forward to being part of that.”

Colorado Horse Rescue recognizes the American Horse Council as a trusted and respected leader in advancing thoughtful policy, fostering collaboration across disciplines, and ensuring the equine industry has a strong, unified voice at the national level.

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About Colorado Horse Rescue:

Colorado Horse Rescue is a 501(c)(3) impact organization committed to advancing equine welfare through rescue, rehabilitation, retraining, and rehoming. With a focus on compassionate care and responsible placement, CHR provides horses in need with the foundation for long-term success and meaningful partnerships. By combining hands-on care, education, and community engagement, CHR works to create lasting positive outcomes for both horses and the people who love them. For more information about CHR, please visit chr.org.

Media Contact:

Megan Goheen Berner

Colorado Horse Rescue

Phone: 937-694-0702

Email: mgoheen@chr.org