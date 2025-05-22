Colorado State University to Debut First-Ever Collegiate Team at Mustang Challenge

GEORGETOWN, TX – Colorado State University (CSU) is making history this summer as it becomes the first college to send a student team to compete in the Mustang Challenge, the richest discipline-specific Mustang competition in the country. Held July 10–12 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, this unprecedented collegiate entry showcases a new level of youth engagement and equine education in the world of wild horse gentling and training.

Led by the CSU Right Horse Program, the university’s team comprises four students and two previously wild Mustangs — both mares between two and five years old. While each horse will ultimately be shown by a single student rider in the competition, the process leading up to the event is a collaborative team effort in both training and care.

“This is something I’ve wanted to see happen for a long time,” said Cayla Sone, CSU Right Horse Program Instructor. “We’ve had so much success with the Thoroughbred Makeover at the Retired Racehorse Project, and I knew we could do the same with Mustangs. It’s a natural fit, especially with the passion our students have for these horses and the mission behind the Mustang Challenge.”

The students are currently working with the Mustangs through the CSU Right Horse Program, a semester-long initiative that partners with local rescues to give students hands-on experience training adoptable horses. The Mustangs are integrated into coursework and extracurricular training sessions, and students will continue preparing their horses throughout the summer. Local schooling shows are also on the agenda to ready the horses for the arena in Las Vegas.

In an exciting twist, the CSU team hopes to show in both the Mustang Challenge and the Mustang Classic, with one horse competing in each. Riders have naturally aligned with disciplines based on their backgrounds — two focusing on Western and two on English riding styles — which has made it easier to divide the horses and duties.

“This kind of collegiate involvement is exactly the kind of growth we’ve been hoping for,” said Brandyl Calley, the Project Coordinator for Mustang Champions. “CSU is setting the standard for what it looks like to integrate Mustang training into education — it’s collaborative, competitive, and mission-driven. We are incredibly excited to welcome them to Mustang Challenge.”

The project is supported in part by Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group, a local nonprofit involved in the acquisition and care of the Mustangs. Wild Rose is also fundraising to help the students attend the competition, with donors already stepping up to sponsor the journey.

“The students are thrilled,” Stone added. “We’ve had a great start — they’ve done extensive groundwork, and the few rides they’ve had have been excellent. The horses are progressing quickly, and the whole team is feeling confident.”

“Working with Medea has proven to me how adaptable mustangs are,” said CSU student Lindsay Wooditch. “Despite not being born into domestication, she is very willing to work with humans. She will always meet me at the gate and follow me until I leave. It has been an honor to see her trust grow.”

“Working with my first Mustangs through this program has really allowed me to explore my passion for training, especially as we prepare for this competition,” said junior CSU Equine Science major Lily Matlock. “Mustangs are such a versatile breed — I love watching them learn and discover what they enjoy. Each one has a unique personality, and I’m excited to work with this program and hopefully bring a strong, successful team to the Mustang events.”

The Mustang Challenge, created by Mustang Champions, is a three-day event designed to celebrate and elevate Mustang trainers across the country while increasing adoptions. With a substantial purse and national recognition on the line, it stands as the most prestigious discipline-specific Mustang competition in the country.

“Seeing a university team step into this arena is a milestone,” added Calley. “It shows the future of Mustangs is strong — and it’s in good hands.”

Be there to witness the power, heart, and transformation of America’s wild horses at the 2025 Mustang Challenge! Tickets are on sale now at www.mustangchallenge2025.com. Whether you’re a horse lover, an advocate for adoption, or just looking for an inspiring and family-friendly experience, the Mustang Challenge offers something for everyone. Follow the CSU Right Horse Program on social media for updates on the team’s journey, and contact Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group for sponsorship opportunities.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe, Executive Director|

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

Mustang Champions

737-358-9200