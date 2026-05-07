Continuing Education That Makes a Difference

Insights from an Equine Learning Community

In today’s equine industry, continuing education is about more than checking a box. Horse owners, coaches, veterinary technicians, and horse‑care professionals are looking for learning that fits into busy lives. They want practical knowledge that can be applied right away and they are seeking cost effective ways to approach horse keeping without compromising on health and welfare.

Equine Guelph and The Horse Portal offer evidence‑based online courses that are both flexible and formally recognized by leading professional organizations in Canada and around the globe.

“I searched ‘online equine accredited courses’ and found what I was looking for”

Two of the most important reasons learners choose Equine Guelph and The Horse Portal are formal recognition and credibility.

Equine Guelph is the horse centre at the University of Guelph. Courses are grounded in current research, delivered by national and international industry experts, and reviewed through the university senate process.

Equine Guelph courses are recognized by Equestrian Canada as qualifying for professional development credits for their coaches. This includes Equine Guelph’s in‑depth 12‑week online accredited courses as well as short online courses offered through TheHorsePortal.ca.

Equine Guelph’s leadership in education has been acknowledged through the Equestrian Canada Health and Welfare award, recognizing their contribution to professional learning within the broad equestrian community.

Veterinary technicians value that select Horse Portal courses are accepted by the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians, allowing them to earn CE credits from home rather than travelling, which fits far better into already demanding work schedules.

“The bar is high for top performers and caretakers of horses who can pick up on potential problems before they become health and performance issues. These individuals are a huge asset to their employer,” says Gayle Ecker, Director, Equine Guelph.

“It fits into my schedule”

Learners consistently point to flexibility as another major reason these courses work for them.

Online delivery allows students to study around work schedules, school, competition, barn responsibilities, and family life. Short courses on TheHorsePortal.ca provide focused learning, while Equine Guelph’s longer 12‑week courses, which are in partnership with the School of Continuing Studies at the University of Guelph, allow participants to explore topics in greater depth.

Online delivery removes geographical barriers and allows learners to engage with material at times that work for them. With no set times to log in, students can catch up on discussion boards and instructor feedback while balancing their commitments.

“I could use what I learned immediately”

Across disciplines, students describe how quickly course content influences what they do day to day.

Equine Guelph and Horse Portal courses emphasize practical application. Learners report improved ability to recognize early signs of health or management concerns, implement simple biosecurity principles, and adjust care practices based on evidence rather than handed-down habits.

“The courses and the knowledge will pay back your tuition in spades because you will have healthier horses,” says Gillian Allan “You will see your veterinarian for fewer emergency situations because of better management going on in your barn. Your horses will be happier and they’ll have a longer and more stress-free life when you take Equine Guelph courses.”

Allan says her favourite course was Equine Behaviour and she uses positive reinforcement more than ever! Students gain a firm understanding of learning theory and why horses do the things they do.

Student Mary Gibson took her knowledge from the Stewardship of the Equine Environment course directly out into the field identifying noxious weeds as well as making paddock and manure management plans.

“I didn’t know what I didn’t know”

For many learners, one of the most powerful takeaways is discovering gaps they did not realize existed. Students often describe moments when course material challenged long‑held assumptions or highlighted risks they had unknowingly normalized. Science‑based explanations helped them understand why some of “the way we have always done it” practices were not actually serving the horse as well as believed. Learning what research tells us about pain, stress, health, and behaviour prompted many to rethink routines they had followed for years, leading to fewer issues, and better outcomes overall.

Popular author, coach and trainer, Jec Ballou says she applied what she learned about higher concentration of fast twitch muscle fibers in breeds like quarter horses in Equine Guelph’s Exercise Physiology course in her everyday training and it was a concept she had never encountered before throughout her life with horses. “I have referred several of my students to the course.”

“It changed how I communicate with my horse’s health team”

Another theme commonly shared by participants is improved communication.

By understanding the reasoning behind best practices, learners feel more confident speaking with veterinarians, farriers, nutritionists, and other members of the horse health team. This shared language and knowledge leads to clearer discussions, stronger collaboration, and more effective care plans.

“I live my courses every day,” says Diploma in Equine Studies graduate, Elizabeth Hoyle. After a career in marketing and financial services, Hoyle wanted to pursue her passion for horses in earnest and build confidence by studying equine behaviour. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing the right stuff because it was validated by science. I can have legitimate conversations with my vet, equine therapist, and other horse professionals around me because I’ve been exposed to the new science that’s come out.”

“It matters to employers and organizations in the industry”

Equine Guelph courses and certificates are widely viewed as meaningful credentials. Its accredited courses carry the credibility of one of the world’s leading institutions for agricultural and veterinary science; a reputation that matters to employers and industry partners.

Students from more than 40 countries have participated in Equine Guelph and Horse Portal courses, reflecting the international relevance of the material and the trust placed in the program. Sandra Rwese praises the short course on Horse Behaviour for opening a door to her collaborations with the Olympic committee in Uganda. “With Equine Guelph the reputation speaks for itself everywhere I go.”

“A shared goal of better outcomes for horses”

While learners come from different backgrounds and professions, they share a common motivation: improving outcomes for horses.

Whether the goal is meeting continuing education requirements or striving to provide the best possible care, Equine Guelph and The Horse Portal deliver education that matters. These courses don’t just share information, they support better decision‑making, stronger collaboration within horse health teams, and higher standards of welfare across the equine industry.

This is continuing education that counts on paper, and more importantly, counts in practice.

Notes to Editor:

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story by: Jackie Bellamy-Zions, Equine Guelph Communications

Photos: (images available upon request) Graduates image plus many YouTube videos to embed, low res available of Sandra Rwese receiving a certificate from the Uganda Olympic Committee

Photo Credit: Grad photo by Chris Fralick

Photo Caption: Continuing education that launches careers

Web Link(s):

Story Weblink: https://thehorseportal.ca/2026/04/continuing-education-that-makes-a-difference/

Other Weblinks:

EquineGuelph.ca and TheHorsePortal.ca

12-week courses in partnership with the School of Continuing Studies at University of Guelph:

https://www.uoguelph.ca/continuing-studies/equine

Equestrian Canada Coaches CE: https://equestrian.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Equestrian-Canada-NCCP-Coach-Eligible-Professional-Development-Activities-1.pdf

Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians CE: https://oavt.org/for-members/ce/

12-week Equine Behaviour course: https://courses.scs.uoguelph.ca/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=17912

YouTube link Mary Gibson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKVcUc9GQvU&list=PLyInkrl6BP-JrY-d3Zug1VOYy3okTp0GT&index=27&t=186s

YouTube link Jec Ballou: https://youtu.be/ipTX6yn0794?list=PLyInkrl6BP-JrY-d3Zug1VOYy3okTp0GT&t=172

You Tube link Sandra Rwese: https://youtu.be/Ipn30aLs7oc?list=PLyInkrl6BP-JnHK_-og6JLKug86dAYhTs

Diploma in Equine Studies: https://courses.scs.uoguelph.ca/public/category/courseCategoryCertificateProfile.do?method=load&certificateId=56717179

Media Contact:

Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Communications

Equine Guelph

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1

519.824.4120 ext. 54756

jbellamy@uoguelph.ca