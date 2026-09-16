{Corrected} More Than a Title: KMR Trailer Sales Rewards Reno Champions

KMR Trailer Sales makes its Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity debut as Official Trailer Provider of Championship Trailers for the Non Pro Boxing Horse Show and Open Futurity champions.

{An editorial misprint appeared in the original press release. The correction denotes that a trailer will be awarded in the Non Pro Boxing Horse Show class}.

RENO, Nev. — Earning a championship at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity takes consistency, preparation and the ability to rise to the occasion when the competition is at its toughest. Making its debut as a Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity sponsor in 2026, KMR Trailer Sales is coming in with a significant contribution: putting a championship trailer behind two of the event’s biggest titles.

As the Official Trailer Provider of Championship Trailers, KMR Trailer Sales will provide a two-horse bumper pull to the Non Pro Boxing Horse Show Champion and a gooseneck stock trailer to the Open Futurity Champion at the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity.

The Non Pro Boxing Horse Show class has become an important part of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, giving non pro boxing competitors the opportunity to compete for a championship on one of the event’s biggest stages. This year, the champion will take home a two-horse bumper pull from KMR Trailer Sales.

An Open Futurity championship can become a defining moment in a three-year-old horse’s career. The title marks a significant milestone in a young horse’s development and can become a distinction that follows that horse throughout its career. This year, the Open Futurity Champion will add a gooseneck stock trailer from KMR Trailer Sales to the rewards of that accomplishment.

Based in Redmond, Oregon, KMR Trailer Sales opened its doors in 1993, selling just five trailers in its first year. Since then, the company has grown to become the No. 1 trailer dealer in sales in the western United States, offering horse, living quarters, stock, utility, cargo and equipment trailers from leading manufacturers. KMR also operates a full-service repair and manufacturing shop and offers delivery throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s philosophy is simple: “horse people, selling to horse people.”

KMR Trailer Sales’ first year supporting the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will put the company at the center of two championship presentations during the event’s 10th anniversary. When the competition concludes, the Non Pro Boxing Horse Show Champion and Open Futurity Champion will each have a KMR trailer waiting to journey with them on the road to next year’s Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity.

The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will be held September 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

For more information about the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, visit RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com. For more information about KMR Trailer Sales, visit Kigers.com.

Correction: An editorial misprint appeared in the original version of this press release published September 1, 2026. The information above has been corrected for accuracy and does not reflect a change to the event or sponsorship details.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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