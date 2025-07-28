Cowboy Dressage World and Pivo Announce Strategic Partnership to Power a New Era of Accessible Training and Global Growth

[SAN JOSE, CA – JULY 28, 2025]–Cowboy Dressage World (CDW) and Pivo, the global leader in AI-powered video technology for equestrians, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership designed to accelerate the growth of Cowboy Dressage by expanding access to training and competition through smart, rider-first technology.

Rooted in the shared belief that horsemanship should be inclusive, supportive, and horse-centered, this partnership enables Cowboy Dressage riders around the world to engage more deeply in their discipline—no matter where they live or ride. With Pivo’s innovative auto-tracking video solution, Cowboy Dressage World will bring new video-based training programs and virtual competition support to its community, starting in August 2025.

“Our access to PIVO is set to really allow our online education to take flight, making it straight forward and easy to record content with a product anyone can use! Allowing us to share the mission of keeping the try and pursuing that soft feel connection with your equine partner from wherever you are in the world. We can’t wait to see how far we can take it, and how many human-equine partnerships we can help.”

— Jesseca Wegener, Cowboy Dressage World Director

“Cowboy Dressage embodies the kind of thoughtful, values-driven horsemanship we built Pivo for. We’re honored to support their global community with tools that allow riders to see what they feel—enhancing their self-awareness, deepening their training, and building stronger partnerships with their horses.”

— Ken Kim, CEO of Pivo

As Cowboy Dressage grows in popularity, the need for reliable video tools becomes more urgent. Soft Feel—the foundational principle of Cowboy Dressage—is an intimate, often wordless connection between horse and rider. With Pivo, students of Soft Feel can finally see what they feel in the saddle. By engaging both their sense of sight and feel, riders gain a more complete understanding of their own biomechanics and their horse’s response—enhancing self-guided learning, improving lesson retention, and fostering long-term progress.

As the Cowboy Dressage movement expands globally, Pivo enables riders anywhere in the world to train with more confidence and continuity. Riders can use Pivo to follow their progress ride after ride, submit training videos for feedback, and engage in remote lessons with Cowboy Dressage-approved trainers—no matter where they’re located. This new paradigm makes it easier than ever to build community, deepen horsemanship, and carry forward Cowboy Dressage World’s ideals of lightness and kindness as the foundation of effective horse training.

Cowboy Dressage is a multifaceted discipline that values kindness, communication, and versatility. It blends dressage precision with poles, cones, obstacles, and groundwork, offering riders of all breeds and levels a pathway to deepen their partnership with the horse. Competitions include Challenge Court tests with ground poles, individual tests performed on a Cowboy Dressage court, and freestyle routines ridden to music. CDW also includes in-hand partnership tests that focus on relationship building from the ground.

By integrating Pivo’s advanced tracking technology, Cowboy Dressage World is making it easier than ever for riders to participate in its popular Virtual Show Series, while also expanding access to qualified trainers through shared video, feedback, and remote coaching opportunities.

Pivo is trusted by over 200,000 equestrians worldwide and is the Official Training Technology Partner of both the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), as well as the Official Supplier to the U.S. Equestrian Teams, and the Official Partner of the U.S. Equestrian International Disciplines Pathway Programs. Cowboy Dressage World now joins a growing list of organizations—including the Western Dressage Association of America—who are partnering with Pivo to bring modern, accessible training tools to riders everywhere.

About Pivo

Pivo Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in AI-powered smartphone robotics that transform mobile devices into intelligent, hands-free, auto-tracking cameras.

Pivo Equestrian is the world’s leading equestrian video training system, trusted by over 200,000 riders and coaches globally. Pivo helps riders capture high-quality training footage, participate in virtual lessons, and improve performance through accessible, affordable video solutions.

Pivo is the Official Training Technology Partnerof the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), the international governing body of equestrian sport. Pivo is also the Official Training Technology Partner of US Equestrian (USEF) and is an Official Partner of the U.S. Equestrian International Disciplines Pathway Programs, Supplier to the U.S. Equestrian Teams.

Pivo has received global recognition for innovation, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Spoga Horse Innovation of the Year. Learn more at www.pivoequestrian.com.

About Cowboy Dressage World

Cowboy Dressage World is an international equestrian organization dedicated to promoting kindness, soft feel, and partnership between horse and rider. Its mission is to create a supportive and inclusive environment for riders of all breeds and backgrounds, offering a unique discipline that blends traditional dressage with the Western riding traditions. Showcasing the inclusion of obstacles, groundwork, horsemanship, side saddle, and vaquero traditions within the dressage ring setting. Through both live and virtual competitions, educational programs, and community-building initiatives, Cowboy Dressage World continues to grow a global movement based on respect, communication, and horsemanship at its finest.

Media Contact:Stuart Jacob

Pivo Equestrian

Head of Global Marketing & Strategic Alliances

stuart.jacob@3i.ai

215-478-5122