COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Announces Applications Open for Class of 2027

National recognition program seeks outstanding young women shaping the future of the Western industry; industry leaders, employers, and mentors encouraged to share the opportunity with deserving candidates.

COWGIRL Magazine has officially opened applications for the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Class of 2027, inviting accomplished young women from across the Western industry to apply for one of the industry’s distinctive leadership recognition programs.

Applications will be accepted October 15 through December 15, 2026. Thirty honorees will be selected for the Class of 2027 and celebrated at the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Leadership Summit and Empowered Gala, scheduled for May 5-8, 2027, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Established in 2020, COWGIRL 30 Under 30 recognizes women age 30 and younger who demonstrate exceptional professional achievement, leadership potential, and dedication to the Western industry. The program has recognized more than 200 young women representing a broad spectrum of Western professions and disciplines.

Candidates may represent agriculture, ranching, rodeo, equine sports, veterinary medicine, Western fashion, media, entertainment, marketing, corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, and other sectors of the Western industry.

An Industry-Wide Call to Recognize Emerging Leaders

In addition to encouraging qualified candidates to apply, COWGIRL Magazine is calling upon industry executives, employers, educators, mentors, colleagues, and community leaders to help identify and encourage deserving young women.

Many outstanding candidates are recognized first by the people who work alongside them, mentor them, or witness their contributions firsthand.

The message is simple: If you know an exceptional young woman helping shape the future of the Western industry, encourage her to apply.

The program seeks candidates who have distinguished themselves through their accomplishments, commitment, initiative, and contributions to the continued growth and vitality of the Western industry.

Building the Next Generation of Western Leadership

Beyond annual recognition, COWGIRL 30 Under 30 provides a platform for leadership development, professional connections, mentorship, and industry engagement.

The program includes the COWGIRL Leadership Academy, a year-round professional community designed to encourage continued learning, collaboration, and growth among women in the Western industry.

The $225 application fee includes a one-year membership in the Leadership Academy.

The Class of 2027 will be formally recognized during the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Leadership Summit and Empowered Gala at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The event will bring together emerging professionals, established industry leaders, corporate partners, and alumni for a multi-day program of leadership education, networking, and celebration.

Eligibility and Application Information

Applicants must be female, age 30 or younger as of December 31, 2026, and have a minimum of two years of professional experience, performance, or competition within the Western industry.

Applications require a professional résumé, biographical information, two letters of recommendation from Western industry colleagues, and supporting materials.

Applicants must also be able and committed to attending the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Leadership Summit and Empowered Gala, May 5-8, 2027, in Las Vegas.

Important dates:

Applications Open: October 15, 2026

Application Deadline: December 15, 2026

Class of 2027 Notification: January 2027

Leadership Summit and Empowered Gala: May 5-8, 2027

Complete application requirements and the official online application are available at:

https://www.cowgirl30under30.com

About COWGIRL 30 Under 30

Founded in 2020 by COWGIRL Magazine, COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is a national recognition and leadership development initiative dedicated to identifying, celebrating, connecting, and empowering exceptional young women within the Western industry. Through its annual recognition program, Leadership Summit, Empowered Gala, Leadership Academy, and growing alumni network, the organization supports the next generation of women shaping the future of the West.

For more information, visit www.cowgirl30under30.com.