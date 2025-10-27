Cowgirl Museum Launches Corporate Partnership Program with Cowgirl Magazine

Historic collaboration marks a new era for the Museum as it expands its reach and celebrates women of the West

FORT WORTH, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) is riding into a new era with the launch of its first-ever Corporate Partnership Program, proudly naming COWGIRL Magazine as its inaugural partner. The collaboration marks a milestone moment in the Museum’s nearly 50-year history, uniting two leading voices dedicated to celebrating the courage, strength, and influence of women of the West.

“The Cowgirl has been blessed with passionate individual donors and community supporters for nearly five decades,” said Pat Riley, Executive Director of The Cowgirl. “With our upcoming expansion, now is the perfect time to invite corporations and businesses to join us in amplifying the empowering message of The Cowgirl and preserving its legacy for future generations. This message resonates deeply within the pages of COWGIRL Magazine, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as our first official partner.”

“This partnership represents far more than a collaboration between two respected institutions, it’s a defining moment for how we honor and elevate the women shaping the Western world, said Ken Amorosano, Publisher, COWGIRL Magazine. “COWGIRL has long shared the same mission as The Cowgirl Museum: to preserve, celebrate, and amplify the stories of trailblazing women whose courage continues to inspire new generations. We are honored to stand beside The Cowgirl as its inaugural corporate partner and help usher in this next era of growth and storytelling for the women of the West.”

The partnership, which will include a complimentary subscription for all current Cowgirl Museum members, will bring new opportunities to share the Museum’s mission and highlight its growing collection of stories, artifacts, and exhibits that honor trailblazing women past and present. Together, The Cowgirl and COWGIRL Magazine will collaborate on storytelling initiatives, digital features, and promotional opportunities designed to expand awareness of the Museum’s work and engage broader audiences across the Western lifestyle community.

The partnership launch comes at an exciting time for The Cowgirl, which recently announced plans for a $19 million, 16,000-square-foot expansion—set to open in 2026—that will deepen its storytelling and enhance its role as a cultural landmark in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

“The Cowgirl is proud to join forces with COWGIRL Magazine and launch this powerful program with more like-minded brands that celebrate the essence, grit, and achievement of extraordinary women,” said Julie Bryant, Associate Executive Director of Marketing and Communications. “And what better way to signify support for these women than becoming an official partner of The Cowgirl.”

About COWGIRL Magazine

COWGIRL captures the spirit of the modern West from a female perspective. As the only nationally distributed Western lifestyle magazine created exclusively for women, COWGIRL reaches more than a million readers and followers in print and online. Published six times annually and updated daily online, the magazine features in-depth interviews, photography, and stories celebrating extraordinary women of the West—past and present—along with fashion, ranching, horses, travel, and modern Western living.

For more information, visit www.cowgirlmagazine.com.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

Located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring and celebrating the women of the American West who have displayed extraordinary courage, resilience, and pioneering spirit. Through engaging exhibits, programs, and outreach, The Cowgirl inspires visitors to embrace the trailblazing values of the women who shaped the West—and those carrying that boldness forward today.

For more information, visit www.cowgirl.net or follow @cowgirlmuseum on social media.

Media Contact:

Julie J. Bryant﻿

﻿jbryant@cowgirl.net