COWGIRL Named An Official Sponsor of 2025 Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway

Continuing its mission to spotlight and empower women living the Western Way of life, COWGIRL Magazine is proud to join as an official sponsor of the 2025 Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, taking place November 26-30 at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This landmark event marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of breakaway roping, featuring a staggering $1 million purse and showcasing the sport’s top female athletes. The action kicks off with a high-stakes qualifier on November 26, followed by four thrilling days of televised competition leading up to the finals, November 27-30, 2025.

“Breakaway roping is one of the most exciting evolutions in Western sport, and the women at the heart of it deserve every spotlight,” says Ken Amorosano, Publisher of COWGIRL Magazine. “We’re honored to support an event of this magnitude, one that not only elevates female athletes, but also reflects the values COWGIRL was built to celebrate.”

“Having COWGIRL Magazine on board adds real depth to this event,” says Amanda Kimes, Vice President of Kimes Ranch. “Their passion reflects everything the Million Dollar Breakaway represents.”

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway takes place November 24-30 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As the richest breakaway roping event in history, it features a record-breaking purse and showcases the sport’s top athletes. From the intense qualifier rounds to the championship finals, this groundbreaking, televised event is setting a new standard for the future of Western sports.

For details and ticket information, visit milliondollarbreakaway.com

About COWGIRL:

COWGIRL celebrates and empowers women in the Western living the Western way of life. Through compelling storytelling, stunning visuals, and authentic coverage, COWGIRL honors the heart and heritage of Western women across all aspects of life.

About the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway:

Launched by Kimes Ranch in partnership with Chris Neal Productions, the Million Dollar Breakaway represents the largest purse in breakaway roping history, drawing female athletes from across the globe to compete in a groundbreaking format at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

About Kimes Ranch:

With a multi-generational background in the Western industry, Matt and Amanda Kimes set out to create a brand that offered meticulously crafted denim without compromising on fit or style. Blending traditional Western influences with forward-thinking fashion, Kimes Ranch has grown to offer a full line of apparel and caps alongside its signature jeans. With its bold logo, strong company culture, and commitment to customer service, Kimes Ranch has cultivated a loyal and growing following.

Contact:

Ken Amorosano

ken@cowgirlmagazine.com