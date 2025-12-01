Cowpuncher Coffee Joins Growing Cowgirl Museum Partnership Family

Partnership reflects the bold spirit of Cowgirl Museum Honoree Eleanor McClintock Williams

FORT WORTH, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cowpuncher Coffee, a premier purveyor of artisanal, western-inspired coffee blends. This collaboration brings together two brands dedicated to honoring the pioneering spirit of women and the heritage of the American West, something Cowpuncher Coffee owners Jim and Trisha Williams reflect through the life of Jim’s grandmother, Eleanor McClintock Williams, a 1986 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honoree.

“My grandma Eleanor was a true Southwest icon,” said Jim. “We wanted to honor and share my grandma’s story by labeling our Piñon blend, which is a Southwest favorite Grandma’ Eleanor’s Piñon Craft Coffee, with a self-portrait she drew of herself and her trick horse, Sonny Boy. The opportunity to continue her legacy through this relationship with The Cowgirl is truly a full circle moment and we are incredibly honored to support the Museum in its mission to honor women as remarkable as my grandma.”

Eleanor’s life epitomized that of the strong, independent Western woman. The daughter of wealthy Pittsburgh artists, Eleanor was enthused with life in the West as a teenager. She became a champion trick rider, performing on the rodeo circuit and in Wild West shows and circuses. She purchased and built a ranch during the Depression, raised five children, ran for the New Mexico Senate, was a published writer and became a recognized artist.

Through this partnership, Cowpuncher Coffee will serve as an official sponsor of the Museum’s programs and initiatives, supporting exhibitions, educational events, and the celebration of women who have made significant contributions to history, culture, and the arts. Guests visiting the Museum will enjoy exclusive Cowpuncher Coffee offerings, blending the rich flavors of the West with the stories of the extraordinary women the Museum honors.

“Cowpuncher Coffee embodies the same bold, independent spirit we celebrate at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame,” said The Cowgirl’s Executive Director Pat Riley. “This partnership not only enhances the visitor experience but also strengthens our mission to inspire and educate future generations about the remarkable achievements of women of the West.”

The partnership will include co-branded events, special promotions, and exclusive coffee blends inspired by the spirit of the Cowgirls who have shaped history.

