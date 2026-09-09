Crafted for Cow Horse: TM Leather & Saddlery Returns as Official Saddle Maker of Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

TM Leather & Saddlery continues its support of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity as official saddle maker, bringing its commitment to craftsmanship and the reined cow horse to the event’s 10th anniversary.

RENO, Nev. — As a premier Reined Cow Horse event, The Futurity Champion will be adorned with more than just a paycheck and bragging rights. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Open Futurity Champion will receive a custom saddle from TM Leather & Saddlery, adding a handcrafted piece of equipment to the event’s awards line up. TM Leather & Saddlery returns as the official saddle maker of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, continuing its support of the event and the Reined Cow Horse Industry.

Owned by Taylor Meeske, TM Leather & Saddlery has established a reputation for creating custom saddles and leather goods designed for the demands of the performance horse industry. The company’s focus on craftsmanship, function and attention to detail aligns naturally with the values represented in the reined cow horse, where the partnership between horse and rider and the skill required to perform at the highest level remain at the center of the sport.

The relationship between TM Leather & Saddlery and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a natural fit, connecting a company dedicated to quality, tradition and the working horse with an event built around showcasing talented young horses and the horsemen who develop them.

As the official saddle maker, TM Leather & Saddlery returns to the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, continuing its support of the event and its competitors. The event runs September 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and marks the 10th anniversary of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity and brings competitors, owners, trainers and fans together for ten days of premier reined cow horse competition.

TM Leather & Saddlery will be on site throughout the event, continuing its presence within the Reno community and showcasing its handcrafted saddles and leather work.

For more information about TM Leather & Saddlery, visit ShopTMLeather.com. To learn more about the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, visit RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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