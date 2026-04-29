Creating Thinking Riders One Transition at a Time

Tryon, NC — The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) continues its Group Riding Lesson Safety series through its active Member Pilot Program, now entering its fifth week with a focus on how instructors make decisions in real time.

Part of the developing Equine Safety and Success Guide™, the series addresses a consistent gap seen across lesson programs: not a lack of care or experience, but a lack of structured awareness during everyday teaching moments.

Drawing from patterns observed in real-world instruction, incident review, and litigation, the series highlights how small decisions made before, during, and after movement influence rider safety, horse behavior, and lesson outcomes.

A Shift from Structure to Timing

Earlier weeks in the series focused on organization, spacing, and communication within the group.

As the program moves into Week 5, the focus shifts:

Not just what is being taught—but how and when it is said.

Preparation is no longer assumed. It is taught.

Recognition is no longer incidental. It is intentional.

“Instructors often know what they want the outcome to be, but timing and delivery are what make that outcome possible,” said Laura Kelland-May, Equestrian Canada Senior Judge and FEI Senior Steward, and a member of the ESSN Founding Advisory Board. “When riders are given time to prepare and understand each step, the quality of the work changes.”

Teaching the Transition Before It Happens

A key concept introduced this week is the use of structured preparatory commands that guide riders’ step by step before a transition occurs.

Rather than calling for movement without preparation, instructors set the moment in advance and walk riders through it:

“Riders, prepare to trot at the next cone… take a deep breath in… adjust your seat so your horse begins to feel that something is about to change… stretch your leg softly down and back… shorten your reins until you feel the horse respond… … and trot.”

Riders are given permission to move through this sequence as a structured countdown, allowing them to organize their position, timing, and connection with the horse before asking for movement.

Instructors may repeat the same sequence consistently, helping riders understand that each step plays a role in how the horse responds.

Breaking the Transition Into Steps

A transition is not a single cue. It is a sequence.

Instructors are encouraged to slow the moment down and guide riders through each part of the process:

Prepare. Breathe. Adjust the seat. Support with the leg. Refine with the rein. Wait for the horse to respond. Then ask for the transition.

Each step gives the horse information. Each step gives the rider time to organize.

Small changes in timing or order can change the entire outcome.

When transitions are taught this way, riders begin to understand not just what to do, but when and why it matters.

This is where riders begin to move from reacting to the horse… to communicating with it.

Recognizing Subtle Changes Early

Instructors are also learning to notice small changes before they develop into larger issues.

A horse begins to quicken. A rider loses focus. Spacing starts to close.

Nothing has gone wrong—but something has shifted.

Instead of waiting to correct, instructors pause, bring awareness back to the group, and reset the moment before the issue develops.

Catching It While It’s Happening

A central focus of this phase of the series is helping instructors recognize and respond when something is done correctly—while it is happening.

A transition comes together. The spacing holds. A rider softens at the right moment. A horse responds quietly and stays balanced.

In many lessons, these moments pass without acknowledgment as the instruction continues.

In the ESSN approach, the instructor pauses:

“Good… that was together.” “Your horse stayed balanced.” “Softly praise your horse.”

Riders are given a moment to:

Exhale

Soften

Acknowledge their horse

This brief pause allows both horse and rider to register the moment. It reinforces the feel of correct timing, the horse’s response, and the rider’s awareness.

“Over time, riders begin to recognize these moments for themselves,” said Randi Thompson, founder of ESSN. “They’re not just being told what to fix. They’re learning what correct feels like.”

If we only speak when something goes wrong, we miss the moments that actually build the rider.

“When riders begin to feel what is correct, rather than just hear instructions, their confidence and consistency improve,” said Darla Walker-Ryder, member of the ESSN Founding Advisory Board. “That carries directly into safer, more effective riding.”

Looking Ahead: Developing Independent Riders Within the Group

As the series continues, the focus will move into helping riders maintain structure and awareness with less reliance on a fixed line or file.

In many lesson programs, riders depend on the structure of the group to maintain spacing and organization. In the coming weeks, the series will explore how to shift that responsibility to the rider.

Instructors will focus on:

Helping riders hold their own spacing within the group

Encouraging awareness of other horses and riders

Using patterns and arena structure to support independent movement

Maintaining group organization without constant correction

As riders begin to work more independently, the ability to recognize and repeat correct moments becomes essential to maintaining spacing, rhythm, and safety.

A Growing Demand for Practical Tools

The response to the ESSN Member Pilot Program continues to grow, with instructors engaging not just in discussion, but in immediate application within their own programs.

“There is a growing demand for clear, practical guidance that can be used immediately in real programs,” Thompson said.

“This work is about helping instructors recognize what is happening in front of them—and giving them the tools to respond with clarity, timing, and purpose.”

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

The Equine Success and Safety Network™ provides practical, experience-based guidance for horse professionals across lesson programs, training operations, and equine facilities.

The Group Riding Lesson Safety series is part of the ongoing ESSN Member Pilot Program, where real-world application and feedback help shape the development of tools and systems for equine professionals.

Editorial Note

Publications, organizations, and equine industry groups interested in sharing or featuring content from the Moments That Matter™ series are welcome to contact Randi Thompson.

The series highlights practical awareness insights drawn from real-world equine environments and is part of the developing Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

For more information, visit: www.randithompsonlive.com

Media Contact:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com