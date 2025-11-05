Customized Publishing Services for Independent Authors

After a combined 60 years in the traditional book publishing world, longtime AHP members Rebecca Didier and Martha Cook are excited to announce the launch of Dirt Roads LLC, a publishing services company for independent authors.

The process of producing and selling a creative work has changed significantly in the past decade. “Success” is no longer defined by securing a “publishing deal.” Traditional publishers now offer little support to new and breakthrough authors, and ever-evolving mediums for reaching target audiences empower alternative avenues to promotion and sales, making “independence” an appealing and achievable option.

Dirt Roads LLC was begun in order to provide independent authors access to the kind of editing, design, and production that has long been out of reach without a traditional publishing deal. Dirt Roads LLC will help you bring your book vision to life, all while sharing expert guidance for making wise investment choices. Not only will you get the results you want in look, feel, and quality, you can count on being offered a sensible path toward break-even and profit.

The hardest part about publishing a book today, whether independently or with the support of a traditional publisher, is navigating a space that has become more and more impersonal and driven by algorithms and metadata, and less about the relationships that have long ensured a vibrant industry with reliable standards of quality and exciting investment in creative talent. Dirt Roads LLC hopes to offer a compelling alternative, with professional work based on hard-won experience, honesty, and integrity. Services include:

Complete Book Packaging

Cover and Interior Design

Developmental Editing and Copyediting

Research and Writing

eBook Conversion

Indexing

Required Elements Consultation

Writer Mentoring/Coaching

Post-Publication Navigation

Find out more at www.DirtRoadsPublishingServices.com

