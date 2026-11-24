A comprehensive supplement system focuses on systemic homeostasis, gastrointestinal resilience, and long-term soundness.

Granite Bay, CA — November 24, 2026 — CYTOSTRIDE is bringing a science-driven approach to equine nutrition to performance horse owners, trainers, and caretakers with a collection of clinically formulated nutritional supplements designed to support the horse’s biological foundation for health and performance.

Built around the principle of systemic homeostasis, CYTOSTRIDE recognizes that equine performance is about more than what happens in the arena. Supporting the body’s internal balance, digestive health, nutritional requirements, and musculoskeletal function is an important part of caring for the equine athlete.

The CYTOSTRIDE supplement collection, THE STACK, features three complementary formulations: VITABALANCE, GASTROADVANCE, and OSTEOADVANCE. Together, these products offer a targeted nutritional approach to supporting the performance horse.

Rather than taking a one-dimensional approach to supplementation, CYTOSTRIDE focuses on the interconnected systems that contribute to equine vitality, gastric resilience, and long-term soundness.

Science at the Center of Equine Nutrition

CYTOSTRIDE’s formulation philosophy emphasizes clinically formulated ingredients at research-supported dosages. The brand’s educational platform, DEEP DIVE, explores the science behind selected ingredients and their roles in equine nutrition.

Featured research topics include:

PB6 + Butyric Acid: Research examining reductions in gastric ulcer scores.

Postbiotics: Research exploring the role in joint health.

MSM + Vitamin C: Research examining reduced oxidative damage.

New Type II Undenatured Collagen: Research exploring reductions in joint pain.

Lithothamnion: Research examining gastric buffering.

By bringing nutritional science and practical feeding considerations together, CYTOSTRIDE aims to help horse owners make more informed decisions about supporting their horses.

A More Individualized Approach to Feeding

Recognizing that no two horses have identical nutritional requirements, CYTOSTRIDE also provides personalized feed plans designed around specific nutritional priorities.

Its feeding categories include immunity, recovery, topline, joint health, and gastric support. This approach allows horse owners to consider their individual horse’s needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all supplementation strategy.

CYTOSTRIDE also offers diet consultations to help customers navigate their nutritional questions.

Supporting the Whole Performance Horse

Performance horses place considerable demands on their bodies. Training, competition, travel, and recovery all contribute to the nutritional considerations involved in maintaining an equine athlete.

CYTOSTRIDE’s philosophy centers on supporting the systems that contribute to the horse’s overall vitality, with an emphasis on the relationship between nutrition, gastrointestinal health, and musculoskeletal soundness.

Through its product formulations and educational resources, CYTOSTRIDE seeks to make equine nutritional science more accessible to the people responsible for caring for performance horses.

About CYTOSTRIDE

CYTOSTRIDE is an equine nutrition brand focused on fueling equine performance through clinically formulated nutritional supplements and research-informed ingredient selection. Its product collection includes VITABALANCE, GASTROADVANCE, and OSTEOADVANCE, with an emphasis on systemic homeostasis, gastrointestinal resilience, and long-term soundness.

CYTOSTRIDE provides nutritional education, individualized feed plans, and diet consultation resources to support informed equine care.

To learn more, explore the products, educational resources, and feeding plans at www.cytostride.com.

Media Contact:

CYTOSTRIDE

Email: jen@cytostride.com

Website: www.cytostride.com