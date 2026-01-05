Dallas-Fort Worth-Based Equine Photographer Seeking Second-Shooter and Private Show Collaborations Nationwide

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas — Sean Stacey, a full-time professional equine photographer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX metroplex, is seeking second-shooter and collaborative opportunities with official show photographers and private show photography teams across hunter/jumper, dressage, and western disciplines.

Stacey brings a unique blend of corporate leadership experience and equestrian industry expertise to his work. Prior to transitioning into professional photography, he spent more than 20 years with a Fortune 500 company, where he held management roles focused on sales, operations, and client-facing leadership. That background now guides his approach to show & commercial photography—emphasizing professionalism, luxury quality, clear communication, consistency, and respect for established workflows and client relationships.

Inspired by his daughter’s participation in the hunter/jumper arena, Stacey made a deliberate second-career transition into equine photography and has been shooting professionally for the past five years. His experience includes coverage at premier venues such as World Equestrian Center-Ohio, Kentucky Horse Park, Great Southwest Equestrian Center, and Will Rogers Memorial Complex, along with regional and private shows across the United States.

Stacey is a dual-camera Nikon shooter, working with Nikon Z9 and Z8 bodies, and is fully equipped for high-level competition coverage with a professional lens lineup that includes 120-300mm f/2.8, 400mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/2.8, and 24-70mm f/2.8. He is accustomed to working in fast-paced show environments and alongside official photographers, providing dependable coverage while maintaining brand consistency and discretion. Stacey also produces high-quality video reels alongside still imagery, supporting the growing demand for short-form content across digital platforms.

In addition to his field experience, Stacey is a five-year member of the Professional Photographers of America, where he has pursued ongoing education and professional development. He is also a member of the United States Equestrian Federation and is SafeSport Certified, underscoring his commitment to industry standards, safety, and professionalism.

While based in North Texas, Stacey is open to seasonal travel and circuit-based assignments and welcomes conversations with show photographers seeking experienced second-shooter support or private show coverage assignments from riders or barns.

“I bring the professionalism and accountability of a Fortune 500 career into the show ring, pairing it with a deep respect for the athletes—human and equine—who make this sport exceptional.”

— Sean Stacey

Portfolio samples and recent work are available at www.seanstaceyphotography.com, with additional imagery on Instagram and Facebook at @seanstaceyphoto.

Media & Professional Inquiries:

Sean Stacey

Email: sean@seanstaceyphotography.com

Phone/Text: 817-807-3450