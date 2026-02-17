Dan Patch Awards Silent Auction to Benefit HHYF

Anderson IN —The Dan Patch Awards Dinner is rapidly approaching and along with it, the annual silent auction held in conjunction with the evening’s festivities. The Harness Horse Youth Foundation will benefit from the proceeds.

The all-inclusive online portion of the auction features 34 lots including sports tickets, home decor and more! Bidding begins on Sunday, February 15 at 9AM ET and concludes on Sunday, February 22 at 9PM ET. Successful bidders will be notified via text or email and payments should be directed through USHWA. Please note complete shipping information is listed below each item.

Use this link to register and to bid on online auction items:

https://www.32auctions.com/2026HHYF Items may be viewed beginning on Friday, February 13.

Due to popular demand, five exclusive items will be offered only at the dinner: 1) custom oak table; 2) Rosen Shingle Creek 2-night stay and $200 food gift certificate; 3) Lexus Cody goblet and Hambletonian wine; 4) custom lamp; 5) Framed and numbered Bulldog Hanover print. Bidding on these items will take place via clipboard throughout the evening and will conclude at 9PM. Successful bidders must make arrangements for pick up of these items prior to the conclusion of the awards presentation. Photos of these items may be found at https://hhyf.org/current-fundraisers/

For additional information about the silent auction, please contact Ellen Taylor 317.908.0029 or ellen@hhyf.org

For 50 years, the Harness Horse Youth Foundation has been making a difference in young people’s lives; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing. HHYF is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans.

Media Contact:

Ellen Taylor

317.908.0029

ellen@hhyf.org

