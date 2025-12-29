Did you know that 2026 is the Year of the Horse?

As we step into a new year, I find myself reflecting on the horse — and on the partnership we are invited into every time we work with one.

In the Chinese calendar, the Year of the Horse symbolizes strength, movement, responsibility, and forward momentum. Those qualities feel especially meaningful in the horse world, where trust is given freely and responsibility follows closely behind.

Across disciplines, horses teach us, carry us, challenge us, and partner with us. With that partnership comes an obligation to make thoughtful decisions — not just in the obvious moments, but in the quiet ones that happen before a ride truly begins.

Horses place their trust in us the moment we handle and ride them.

That trust carries responsibility — especially in the earliest moments of a ride, before conditions or expectations change.

Through years of work across lesson programs and guided trail operations, I’ve seen the same pattern repeat: many preventable problems trace back to the beginning — the mounting area, the first steps, the initial confirmation of rider control. These are not failures of care or intention. Most horse people are doing their best, every day.

What’s often missing isn’t commitment.

It’s a shared, practical system that supports good decisions and helps professionals clearly show what they reasonably knew and did in the moment.

As we move into this new year, the Year of the Horse feels like an invitation — not to be perfect, but to be aware. To prepare. To take responsibility for the moments that matter most.

When we do that, we protect horses, riders, and the future of the people who care for them.

Welcome to the new year.

May it be thoughtful, steady, and grounded in respect for the horse.

As we step into a new year, I find myself reflecting on the horse — and on the partnership we are invited into every time we work with one.

In the Chinese calendar, the Year of the Horse symbolizes strength, movement, responsibility, and forward momentum. Those qualities feel especially meaningful in the horse world, where trust is given freely and responsibility follows closely behind.

Across disciplines, horses teach us, carry us, challenge us, and partner with us. With that partnership comes an obligation to make thoughtful decisions — not just in the obvious moments, but in the quiet ones that happen before a ride truly begins.

About the Author

Randi Thompson is a horse industry consultant and expert witness with decades of experience across instruction, training, trail operations, and equine risk management. Her work focuses on practical systems that support horse welfare, rider readiness, and defensible professional decision-making. She works with equine facilities, professionals, and legal teams to translate real-world practice into clear, usable standards of care.

Website: https://www.randithompsonlive.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com

(828) 243-1401