DIRT ROADS LLC ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASES FROM 4 INDEPENDENT AUTHORS

In its first year as a business, Dirt Roads LLC, a publishing services company for independent authors, has provided guidance to dozens of authors with books on all subjects and in all genres as they navigated various stages of their book development and publication journey.

Given their mutual love for horses and decades of experience in equine publishing, Rebecca Didier and Martha Cook, co-founders of Dirt Roads LLC, are also thrilled to still work with many equestrian clients. They are very proud to have helped bring the following “horse books” to life in 2026:

THE EIGHT PILLARS OF EQUINE PODIATRY: The Science of Equine Soundness by Stuart Muir, NZCEF, CJF, DIPWCF

This textbook for hoof care enthusiasts is available from The8PillarsofEquinePodiatry.com

A COAT FULL OF DREAMS by Anita Parra with illustrations by Jean Abernethy

A gorgeous full-color children’s book available from StellarSterlingPress.com

ON PURPOSE: A Collection of Stories, Advice, and Wisdom from Horsemen and Horsewomen edited by Carleton & Traci Brooks with Rennie Dyball

Over 100 inspirational and educational quotes from movers, shakers, and history makers in the hunter-jumper industry available from BalmoralFarm.com

TRAINING THE HORSE’S BEAUTIFUL MIND: Teaching Equine Logical Thinking, Self-Control, and Pride in Performance for the Ultimate Partnership by Linda Anne Starr

This uplifting book exploring the keys to developing “special” horses that last a lifetime is available from BronzeGirlPress.com

For more information about Dirt Roads LLC, visit DirtRoadsPublishingServices.com.

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Dirt Roads LLC is a small business based in rural Vermont that elevates independent authors with customized, professional-quality publishing services.