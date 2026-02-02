Discover Western Dressage with the Ultimate Book Package

Lynn Palm has always applied her background of dressage to her training and competition career. She has not altered from that path. Her pursuit to educate western riders using the principles of dressage is always in the forefront. While Palm has presented educational programs in many formats, authoring a collection of titles to support riders to make training easily accessible has been most rewarding.

The Discover Western Dressage Book Package will help newcomers get started on their path to success, encourage instructors and coaches to advance to the next level and guide competitors through the show ring all at the same time. The package including Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage, The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection and the first three levels of the Dressage Illustrated Western Dressage tests booklets is a great reference for all levels of western riders.

Palm’s vast library of books is one to collect, especially since autographed copies can be purchased online or in person at any Palm Equestrian Academy events. Palm will also gladly make the titles available to institutions of higher learning, groups, clubs and associations for promotion of the discipline at educational events throughout the country and abroad.

To explore acquiring packages for your upcoming events, contact Marie-Frances at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com or to save for a limted time when adding Palm’s titles to your library Shop Books at LynnPalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, numerous AQHA European Championships, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games with famed AQHA Super Horse Stallion Rugged Lark. A presenter at the 2010 World Equestrian Games, 2017 FEI World Cup and 2024 Dressage at Devon, Palm is also an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is an avid supporter of the stock breeds in Dressage and Western Dressage as well as author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

