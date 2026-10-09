Don Murphy Wins Inaugural NRCHA “Tough Boots to Fill Award”

WEATHERFORD, Texas – The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Owners Committee is proud to announce Don Murphy as the inaugural Tough Boots to Fill Award winner.

The Tough Boots to Fill Award is a new annual award created by the NRCHA Owner’s Committee. The recognition honors the individuals whose dedication, leadership, and service have made a lasting impact on the reined cow horse industry.

“I was truly surprised when hearing the news about receiving this award,” said NRCHA Hall of Fame Member Don Murphy. “After learning more about the award, I was honored. The Reined Cow Horse has been really good to my family, and I love helping fellow horsemen, trainers, and owners. This sport has been my life.”

Murphy’s impact on the reined cow horse industry spans decades as a horseman, trainer, and mentor. Throughout his career, Murphy has trained numerous NRCHA champion horses including Black Hawk Willie, Shetlers Babe, Drift Charge, Morris Van Bar, and Ren Q Girl.

Beyond his success in the show pen, he has built a reputation as a respected teacher, generously sharing his knowledge with generations of trainers. His lasting influence has earned him a place in the NRCHA Hall of Fame and now recognition as the inaugural Tough Boots to Fill Award recipient.

Just as a well-worn pair of cowboy boots represents the foundation of the Western lifestyle, the Tough Boots to Fill Award recognizes the men and women whose character, dedication, and servant leadership have left an enduring footprint on the NRCHA community.

“Don Murphy embodies exactly what the Tough Boots to Fill Award was created to recognize,” said Debbie Branch, Chairman of the NRCHA Owners Committee. “His influence on reined cow horse extends far beyond his accomplishments in the arena. Through his horsemanship, leadership, and willingness to share his knowledge with others, Don has helped shape generations of horsemen and women and strengthen the traditions that define our sport. His impact on the NRCHA and the reined cow horse community is lasting, and we are incredibly proud to honor him with this award.”

The Tough Boots to Fill Award will be presented on October 23 during the Open Bridle Finals at the 2026 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity® presented by Metallic Cat.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Weatherford, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.