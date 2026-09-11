Don’t Get Taken for a Ride: American Horse Council Hosts Free Webinar on Online Horse Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C.

September 9, 2026

A great horse deal can quickly turn into a costly lesson when an online transaction isn’t what it appears to be. To help horse owners recognize and avoid fraud, the American Horse Council (AHC) will host a free live webinar, “Don’t Get Taken for a Ride: Avoiding Online Horse Scams,” on September 21 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature Special Rangers from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), who will share their experience investigating livestock crimes and scams and offer practical advice for anyone buying or selling animals online.

From fake horse advertisements and fraudulent deposits to bounced checks and disputed digital payments, online scams can leave buyers and sellers thousands of dollars out of pocket. Scammers may also use emotional appeals, including claims that a horse is about to be sent to slaughter unless someone quickly pays to “save” it.

“Unfortunately, scammers know that people in the horse community care deeply and are willing to act quickly when they believe an opportunity is about to pass them by,” said Julie Broadway, CAE, President of the American Horse Council. “This webinar is about giving people practical tools to slow down, recognize the warning signs and protect themselves before sending money or completing a transaction.”

During the webinar, TSCRA Special Rangers will discuss:

Real cases: What types of livestock-related scams and crimes are investigators seeing?

Common scams: What schemes should buyers and sellers be watching for online?

Red flags: What should make someone stop and take a closer look before completing a transaction?

What to do next: What steps should someone take if they believe they have been scammed?

The webinar comes as members of the horse community continue to share stories of suspicious online transactions. Reported examples include sellers collecting deposits and then disappearing, buyers receiving a different horse than the one advertised, digital payments being disputed after a horse has been delivered, and fraudulent checks being used to purchase horses.

The AHC encourages anyone who buys or sells horses online to attend and learn how to spot potential scams before they become a victim.

Webinar Details

Don’t Get Taken for a Ride: Avoiding Online Horse Scams September 21, 2026 | 1:00 p.m. EST Free Live Webinar

Register here: https://bit.ly/AHCWebinarQ3

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact: American Horse Council

Email: info@horsecouncil.org

Phone: (202) 296-4031

Website: www.horsecouncil.org