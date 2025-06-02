Don’t Miss May’s Episodes of The Plaidcast!

The Plaidcast is a weekly horse show-inspired podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D., publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine, and Tonya Johnston, a Mental Skills Coach and author who works with riders all over the world. Guests include Olympic equestrians, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers, and industry insiders. Tune in for in-depth conversations on topics that matter: horsemanship, collegiate equestrian, the state of our sport, and horse show how-tos for riders at every level.

Miss any episodes this month? Check out our recent Plaidcasts–Plaidcast 431: Tonya Johnston’s Inside Your Ride with Adriana Forte & Violet Tatum May 2, 2025 – Tonya Johnston, Mental Skills Coach speaks with top junior riders Adriana Forte and Violet Tatum.

Plaidcast 432: Plaidcast LIVE! from The Madeira School with Phoebe Lang, Dr. Lisa Metcalf, DVM/MS & Dr. Kimberly Brokaw, DVM

May 9, 2025 – Piper hosts Plaidcast LIVE! from The Madeira School in McLean, VA with guests Phoebe Lang, Dr. Lisa Metcalf, DVM/MS and Dr. Kimberly Brokaw, DVM.

Plaidcast 433: Kimberly Loushin & Emily Day

May 16, 2025 – Piper speaks with senior reporter for The Chronicle of the Horse, Kimberly Loushin about media in horse sport. Piper also speaks with the director of the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, Emily Day about the upcoming 172nd anniversary horse show, which will take place in June.

Plaidcast 434: Nick Haness

May 23, 2025 – Piper speaks with top hunter rider and trainer, Nick Haness.

Plaidcast 435: Ken & Emily Smith

May 30, 2025 – Piper speaks with top trainers, Ken & Emily Smith of Ashland Farms.

