Dorothy Brooke: A Legacy of Compassion Worth Celebrating

Join Brooke USA in Honoring Its Founder During Dorothy Brooke Month

LEXINGTON, KY – May 31, 2026) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) proudly honors the extraordinary life and legacy of Dorothy Brooke, founder of the Brooke family of charities, throughout the month of June. Born on June 1, 1883, Dorothy Brooke’s compassion, determination, and unwavering respect for working horses, donkeys, mules, and the people who depend on them continue to inspire Brooke USA’s mission today.

Founded in 1934 in Egypt, the Brooke family of charities has grown into one of the world’s leading equine welfare organizations, improving the lives of working equines and vulnerable communities across the globe. Brooke USA supports this mission by funding programs focused on veterinary care, education, training, and community empowerment.

“Dorothy Brooke’s legacy is a powerful reminder that one individual truly can change the world,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Her compassion for both animals and people created a movement that continues to transform lives today. We are proud to honor her spirit and invite our supporters to celebrate alongside us throughout June.”

“Dorothy understood that caring for working equines also meant caring for the families who rely on them for survival,” noted Dr. Jim Hamilton, Chairman of Brooke USA. “Her vision was rooted in dignity, education, and sustainable change, all values that remain central to Brooke USA’s work around the world.”

Throughout June, Brooke USA will share educational content, inspiring stories, historical highlights, and opportunities for supporters to engage in honoring Dorothy Brooke’s remarkable contributions to animal welfare and humanitarian efforts.

Supporters are encouraged to participate in Dorothy Brooke Month in a variety of meaningful ways:

Make a gift to support Brooke USA’s mission at www.BrookeUSA.org/mydonation. Every contribution helps fund programs that improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules while supporting the communities that depend on them worldwide. Donations are welcome throughout the entire month of June; however, Brooke USA’s annual Day of Giving in honor of Dorothy Brooke will take place on Tuesday, June 30, with a fundraising goal of $20,000. Thanks to a generous $10,000 challenge gift already secured from supporters Vicky and Eric Busch, Brooke USA is seeking to raise an additional $10,000 from friends and supporters to meet the campaign goal.

Share a message, photo, or short video celebrating Dorothy Brooke’s life and legacy. Supporters can post birthday wishes, inspirational quotes, or tributes on social media using the hashtags #BrookeUSA, #WorkingEquines, and #DorothyBrooke.

Follow and share Brooke USA’s June content on social media through Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to help raise awareness for working equine welfare worldwide.

Introduce Dorothy Brooke’s story to a young person or aspiring changemaker. At a time when women faced significant societal limitations, Dorothy built a global movement dedicated to compassion and service, creating a legacy that continues more than 90 years later.

Learn more about Brooke USA’s international programs and impact by visiting www.BrookeUSA.org.

Read Dorothy Brooke and the Fight to Save Cairo’s Lost War Horses by Grant Hayter-Menzies, featuring a foreword by Monty Roberts. The book is available through Amazon.

Through Dorothy Brooke Month, Brooke USA celebrates a woman whose courage and compassion created lasting change for both animals and people around the world.

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About Brooke USA: Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. Brooke USA is committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. Brooke USA raises funds to support a wide variety of programs for working horses, donkeys, and mules to help them become (and remain) healthy and happy now and in the long term, which directly benefits the very poor families who depend on these animals for survival.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org